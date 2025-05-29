The Philadelphia Flyers had a tough 2024-25 season. After nearly sneaking into the postseason the year before, they finished in last place in the Metropolitan Division. That led to the end of John Tortorella's run as their head coach. After hiring Rick Tocchet, general manager Daniel Briere has made his first player move of the offseason. The Flyers and Tyson Foerster have agreed to a two-year contract extension after a solid sophomore season.

“The Flyers are closing in on a two-year extension for 25-goal scorer Tyson Foerster,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported. He followed up with, “$3.75M,” referring to the average annual value of the deal.

The Athletic's Kevin Kurz expanded on the contract details, “Tyson Foerster's two-year extension…is straight salary — $3.5 million next season and $4 million in 2026-27 ($3.75 AAV). No sort of trade protection, and he's still an RFA when it expires.”

Article Continues Below

Despite the Flyers' brutal season, Foerster had a decent year in his second season in the NHL. He scored 25 goals and added 18 assists for 43 points in 81 games. All of those totals are career highs, besting his solid rookie year. Foerster's 20 goals and 33 points as a rookie earned him Calder Trophy votes.

The Flyers have already locked in Travis Konecny on a long-term deal, so their forward core is coming together. Their defensive group could use a facelift this offseason, but they have young forwards to build around. Tocchet helped turn the Canucks into an offensive juggernaut in his first season, which Philly hopes to have this year.

Foerster was a first-round pick in 2020, which has not produced many NHL stars because of their stunted development that season. He went to the Flyers with the 23rd overall pick and has the 10th most goals among all drafted players. Now, he is part of the future in Philadelphia under new coach Rick Tocchet.