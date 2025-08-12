The Cleveland Browns couldn’t have asked for a better way to open their 2025 preseason. Under the lights at Bank of America Stadium, the Browns rolled to a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Their performance that showcased both polish and promise from a roster still taking shape. For head coach Kevin Stefanski, it was the type of game where young players made statements. In some cases, these young ‘uns may have forced their way into deeper conversations about final roster spots.

The Browns’ first look in 2025

The Browns opened their preseason with a convincing 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, and well, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders wasted no time making his presence felt.

Facing Bryce Young and a Carolina unit that rolled out several starters in the opening drives, the Browns delivered a balanced showing on both sides of the ball. By the time Tyler Huntley took a knee with 1:52 left, the sideline celebrations had already begun.

Across 60 minutes, Cleveland’s young talent made the most of valuable live reps. Sanders managed the offense with poise. He even threw for two touchdowns. Receivers found their windows, backs picked up key blitzes, and the defense kept the Panthers’ quarterbacks under constant duress. It was a night where opportunity met execution. As such, the Browns walked away with more than just a win.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Cleveland Browns roster hopefuls who improved stock after win vs. Panthers. While it’s still just preseason, three roster hopefuls left the game with their stock trending up.

1. QB Shedeur Sanders – poised and promising in NFL debut

Rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders entered Friday night carrying both curiosity and expectation. By the time he walked off the field late in the third quarter, he had delivered a performance that both confirmed his upside and hinted at his developmental path.

After Carolina scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead, Sanders responded with poise. he led back-to-back scoring drives capped by touchdown strikes to WR Kaden Davis. The first came on a dart through tight coverage in the end zone, a throw that required timing, confidence, and accuracy. The second came after RB Ahmani Marshall’s textbook blitz pickup. It bought Sanders the time to scan and deliver another end zone connection to Davis.

In the first half alone, Sanders went 11-for-18 for 103 yards and two scores. He showed a blend of touch and quick decision-making. He extended plays when needed, avoided costly turnovers, and flashed mobility with four carries for 19 yards. His final stat line of 14-of-23 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, two sacks reflected an encouraging debut.

Was it perfect? No. There were a couple of throws that sailed and some moments where his timing against NFL speed was still catching up. However, the Browns saw what they hoped for. They saw command in the huddle, composure under pressure, and enough flashes to keep fans and coaches eager for more. If this trajectory continues, Sanders could accelerate his push to be QB2 before the regular season.

2. DL Julian Okwara – disrupting everything in sight

If there was one player who seemed determined to live in the Panthers’ backfield, it was defensive lineman Julian Okwara. Listed as a depth piece in a crowded defensive end rotation, Okwara made as loud a case as anyone for a roster spot.

He finished the night with two sacks and multiple quarterback pressures. He alos had a handful of plays where he simply out-quicked his blocker. His dip-and-rip move off the edge was particularly effective.s Carolina’s tackles struggled to anchor against his burst. Whether it was collapsing the pocket or setting the edge against the run, Okwara’s motor never cooled.

In a game where Cleveland’s defense swarmed after the opening drive, Okwara’s contributions stood out on film. His versatility to line up in multiple spots along the line makes him a valuable chess piece for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. If he strings together a couple more nights like this, Okwara could move from bubble watch to roster lock. He may potentially end up as DE5 in the Browns' rotation.

3. WR Jamari Thrash – physicality and potential in the slot

Jamari Thrash’s stat line featured two catches. That, though, doesn’t tell the full story of his impact. What stood out wasn’t quantity but quality. On one reception, it took three Panthers defenders to wrestle him down. That was a testament to the added physicality he’s brought into 2025.

Thrash has quietly transformed his body since last season. Yes, the roster still lists him at 190 pounds.That said, he looks closer to the 200-pound range, giving him the sturdiness to work the middle of the field and absorb contact. That kind of presence in the slot can be a difference-maker for an offense that thrives on timing routes and quick hitters.

Throughout training camp, Thrash has steadily built chemistry with Browns quarterbacks. Now, his ability to fight through press coverage has been noticeable. If this trend continues, he could very well claim the starting slot role. That's a position that historically sees plenty of volume in Stefanski’s scheme.

The big-picture takeaway

Preseason games aren’t about the score. Still, a 30-10 win against a team that rolled out several starters early is a confidence boost. More importantly, it’s about identifying who can handle the moment. Sanders, Okwara, and Thrash each showed they could, in their own ways, tilt the field in the Browns' favor.

For Sanders, it was commanding an NFL offense and finding the end zone twice. For Okwara, it was imposing his will in the trenches. Thrash used newfound strength to turn routine catches into hard-earned yards.

The Browns have two more preseason games to sift through the depth chart and finalize their 53-man roster. If Friday night was any indication, these three roster hopefuls aren’t just fighting to make the team. They’re fighting to make an impact once they do.