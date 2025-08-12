The Los Angeles Angels’ 7-4 victory over the rival Dodgers on Monday night came with a concerning development, as outfielder Gustavo Campero was carted off the field with a left leg injury.

The incident occurred in the eighth inning when Campero attempted to rob Max Muncy of a home run in right field. In his leap, Campero’s left foot appeared to get caught on the outfield wall, causing it to twist awkwardly as he came down. He collapsed immediately in visible pain and was unable to put any weight on the leg.

Prayers up for Gustavo Campero, who had to be carted out of the Dodgers/Angels game tonight after getting his spikes caught on the wall trying to catch Max Muncy’s homer 🙏 Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/qEhIzAihVn — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) August 12, 2025

Medical staff rushed to his aid, stabilizing the leg in a splint before he was carted off following a delay of nearly 10 minutes. Angels manager Ray Montgomery confirmed after the game that Campero’s foot became lodged in the wall, which caused the awkward twist and subsequent fall. The team has not yet provided specifics on the severity of the injury.

With Campero out and the Angels short on bench options — only Logan O’Hoppe and Christian Moore remained — Luis Rengifo moved to right field while Moore took over at second base.

Angels win the series against the rival Dodgers

It was an otherwise strong night for the Angels, led by Zach Neto’s record-setting performance. The shortstop wasted no time making an impact, launching the first pitch of the game from Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto into the seats for his 18th home run of the year. It marked his eighth leadoff homer of the season, breaking Brian Downing’s franchise record set in 1987.

“I just wanted to set the tone early,” Neto said after the game. “Against a team like that, every run matters.”

The Angels added another run in the opening frame with an RBI single from Yoan Moncada. They broke the game open in the fifth with four more runs, including RBI singles from Mike Trout and Moncada, and a groundout RBI from Campero in what would prove to be his final at-bat of the night. Neto later added his second homer of the game in the sixth.

Yamamoto endured the worst outing of his MLB career, allowing six runs and walking five before exiting with a 2.84 ERA — his highest mark of the season. The Dodgers mounted a brief comeback in the eighth when Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run and Muncy followed with a three-run shot, but the Angels’ bullpen shut the door from there.

Campero, 27, has struggled at the plate in the majors this season, hitting .172 with three homers and seven RBIs in 28 games. However, he has been a standout at Triple-A Salt Lake, slashing .322/.399/.476 with 18 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 26 games.

Originally signed by the Yankees as a catcher in 2016, Campero worked his way through the Angels’ farm system after being claimed off waivers in 2021, making his MLB debut late last season.

The Angels will provide an update on Campero’s status in the coming days, but the early signs suggest the injury could be significant. For now, Los Angeles will look to keep its momentum going as it continues its three-game series against the Dodgers.