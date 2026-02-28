Multiple NHL teams are expected to make major moves before the league’s March 6 trade deadline, and as things stand, the Philadelphia Flyers may be one of them. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who is in the fourth year of a five-year contract worth $5.1 million annually, has emerged as one of the market's most coveted assets.

The 31-year-old blueliner recently spoke out on the rumors, claiming that it was one thing about the game that he could not control.

“Yeah, obviously, those are things that you really can't control. You obviously try to do your part, get better every day, and what happens, happens,” he said per NHL.com.

Through 21 games with Philadelphia this season, Ristolainen has registered six points (one goal, five assists) while averaging 20:07 of ice time. With the NHL salary cap rising, his contract extending through 2026-27 is now viewed as less prohibitive to acquiring teams, especially considering the weak upcoming free-agent class.

Ristolainen's trade value skyrocketed following a dominant showing at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Helping Team Finland secure a bronze medal, he played nearly 20 minutes a night, tallied three assists, took only two penalty minutes, and tied for a tournament-best plus-nine rating.

Asked whether his stint in the Olympics gave him confidence for the future, Ristolainen had a positive response.

“I hope so. Obviously, I feel really confident about my game, so hopefully I can bring it here, and we have a good run here,” he said.

The run has also led to heavy scouting presence in recent Flyers games, with the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, and Detroit Red Wings all linked as potential destinations.

“I feel like that's why you play the game. You want to win. That's where I feel I'm at my best. In the tournament (Olympics) it was nice to obviously play games that mean so much,” he had said.

For Ristolainen, a trade would finally offer him a chance to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite playing 797 regular-season games over 13 NHL seasons, making him the longest-tenured active player without a postseason appearance, he has never tasted playoff hockey.