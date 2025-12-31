The Philadelphia Flyers have had a solid season and made some solid moves as of late. The Flyers are working on a contract extension for a player who was signed as a free agent in the summer, and they look to continue to make smart moves. Their latest move is a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Flyers have acquired Philip Tomasino from the Penguins in exchange for Egor Zamula, according to a social media post from the team. Tosamino was the 25th overall selection of the NHL Draft in 2019 by the Nashville Predators. He finished his time with the Niagara IceDogs of the OHL and joined the Chicago Wolves for 2020-2021. The Wovles were the temporary affiliate for the Predators at the time, with the Milwaukee Admirals' option out of the season due to COVID-19.

He made his NHL debut in 2021-2022. He played with the Nashville Predators for 76 games with 11 goals and 21 assists. The winger would spend some time in the AHL in 2023-24, but primarily played in the NHL with the Preds until being traded in November 2024 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He played in 540 games for the Penguins in 2024-25, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists. His NHL career, prior to this year, was 209 games with 34 goals and 60 assists.

Article Continues Below

So far in 2025-2026, he has played in nine games in the NHL while also playing in 14 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. In the NHL, he has just one assist, but he has five goals and 15 assists at the NHL level.

Tomasino will now be a Flyer and is expected to report to the Flyers' AHL affiliate. Meanwhile, Egor Zamula has plenty of NHL experience. He made his NHL debut in 2020-2021, playing two games with the Flyers after signing as an undrafted free agent. The defender has played in 168 games with the Flyers, scoring eight times with 33 assists. He could help improve the Penguins' defense.

The Flyers are clearly looking to build for a run. This trade shows they need some forward help. The Flyers are 20-11-7 on the year, which places them third in the Metropolitan Division. They will return to the ice on Wednesday night, facing the Calgary Flames.