Teams are preparing for the stretch run of the season with the NHL trade deadline just 10 days away. This has led to teams making calls about available players, as franchises were able to make calls during the Olympic trade freeze.

Some of those calls were made to the Philadelphia Flyers surrounding one of their veteran defensemen, according to The Fourth Period.

“The Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins are among the teams believed to have inquired about Rasmus Ristolainen's availability this month, with at least three more clubs expressing interest,” reported TFP.

Ristolainen is coming off a stellar performance with Finland at the Olympics. He was the eighth overall selection of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. The 31-year old defender broke into the NHL in 2013-14 with the Sabres, playing with them through the 2020-21 season. He was traded to the Flyers in the summer of 2021, where he signed a contract extension in 2022.

The Finnish blueliner is under contract through the 2026-27 campaign, with an AAV of $5.1 million. This is a fairly valuable contract for a solid defensive piece, which is possibly why he is drawing so much interest. It could also bring in a healthy haul for the Flyers, according to Anthony DiMarco of Daily Faceoff.

The Flyers are looking for a similar package to what the Bruins received for Brandon Carlo last season, or similar to the Ben Chiarot deal that brought in plenty of assets to the Montreal Canadiens. This means the Flyers are likely looking for a first-round pick, plus a prospect and another additional asset.

The Flyers are 25-20-11 on the season, which places them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division. With the team being eight points outside of the playoffs, it is possible that the front office will be selling as the trade deadline approaches on March 6.