The Philadelphia Flyers signed Christian Dvorak to a one-year contract in NHL Free Agency last summer. They needed depth down the middle and hoped he could become an important part of the team. They appeared to really like what Dvorak brought to the table. On Monday, they signed the veteran pivot to a contract extension.

The Flyers announced a new five-year deal for Dvorak on Monday night. This new contract kicks in on July 1 when the 2026-27 league year begins. It carries a total value of $25.75 million and an annual average value of $5.15 million.

“We're very happy to have Christian be a part of the Philadelphia Flyers for the foreseeable future,” said Flyers general manager Daniel Briere in a statement to the team's official website. “He has played a pivotal role in our team's success this season and proven to be a reliable, two-way center that can be trusted in all situations. More importantly, he plays a big role in our locker room and has fit in seamlessly to our group and what we are building.”

Article Continues Below

Dvorak has contributed quite well to Philadelphia this year. He is tied for the third-most points of any skater, scoring 25 points in 39 games. He is well on his way to surpassing his career-high 38 points, which he achieved during the 2019-20 campaign with the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes.

The Flyers are certainly grateful for his efforts. Philadelphia currently owns the top Wild Card in the Eastern Conference on a tiebreaker. They are two points clear of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, as well.

Philadelphia has one less thing to worry about this offseason. Now, Dvorak and his teammates can focus on the hockey ahead. They re-take the ice again on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks.