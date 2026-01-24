The Philadelphia Flyers are having an uneven season, but the team has a big reason to celebrate right now. Philadelphia got an outstanding performance from winger Owen Tippett on Friday, against the Colorado Avalanche. Tippett posted his second career hat trick, scoring three goals to lift Philadelphia to a 7-3 victory.

Following the game, one of Tippett's teammates opened up about the performance.

“It's the time that he does it. Like he's a big-time player. He makes big-time plays at the right time when we need it,” Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson said of Tippett, per NHL.com. “And he's that guy that can score from anywhere. He just doesn't need much, and you give him the finger, he'll take the whole hand. And that's what he did today.”

Tippett was just happy to help out his team. It was a big win for Philadelphia, who are now 24-17-9 on the year.

“Obviously, we know the momentum these guys get at home,” Tippett said. “We knew we couldn't sit back, and we wanted to attack right away. And I think those two quick goals really helped us kind of build confidence and get momentum.”

Colorado has now lost four of their last five games.

Flyers opened up the offense against the Avalanche

Philadelphia's seven-goal performance against Colorado Friday was their best scoring output of the year, in a single game. The Flyers went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

“We scratched and clawed. It's a tough game,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. “That's a tough team to play against, and big efforts — ‘Mitch,' like I said, ‘Ers' was really good for us, ‘Tip.’ We seized the moment.

“Tonight, there was about four or five guys, I'm not going to mention [which], who stood on the bench and said some key things. Usually we're a fairly quiet bench, but the guys that were talking usually don't talk that much, and it was really inspiring for me to hear them say that.”

Tippett became the fifth Flyers player in the past 20 years to have a hat trick that included a short-handed goal, per NHL.com. Flyers fans hope he can continue that great play, when the team next takes on the New York Islanders on Monday.