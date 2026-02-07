Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers has had an up-and-down career in the NHL to this point. The former second overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft had an incredible rookie season. In fact, he won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie at the end of his debut campaign. However, it's been a bit stagnant.

Beniers has struggled to capture his rookie-season form. He hasn't exactly played terribly, to be fair. At this time, he's the team's second-leading point scorer with 37 in 56 games. But he hasn't come close to the 57-point form he showed in 2022-23.

Now, there is speculation that he could be available for trade. He was included in a recent trade board for the first time. Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos explained his rationale for including the former Michigan star.

“It would be tough to move him and Beniers isn’t the most likely player to be traded off this roster. He's on this list because if the return is a franchise-changing blockbuster for the Kraken, they'll consider it,” Kypreos wrote.

This is not the first time the Kraken have popped up in the trade rumor mill. Earlier reports suggest that center Shane Wright could be available after a less-than-stellar stint with Seattle. The former fourth-overall pick has been up and down with Seattle, and the two sides could benefit from a change if the right deal is presented.

The Kraken also tried to make a massive trade before the NHL's Olympic break. Seattle reportedly made a huge run at veteran winger Artemi Panarin. This attempt did not work out for the league's second-youngest franchise, though. The New York Rangers traded Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Seattle is looking to make some moves, and their young players could change addresses as a result. With all of this in mind, here are two potential trade destinations for Kraken forward Matty Beniers.

Flyers, Kraken could be trade partners

Teams that are likely going to be in on Beniers are teams that will need to give something of value up. The Kraken will not hand him over to a new team and wipe their hands clean. The Philadelphia Flyers are one team that could give Seattle what they are looking for.

The Flyers are currently the third-worst team in the Eastern Conference on points. When play resumes later this month, they will be eight points back of the Boston Bruins for the final Wild Card spot in the East. Furthermore, they will only have five games before the NHL Trade Deadline to try and claw back some ground.

Article Continues Below

It's certainly not impossible that Philadelphia pulls this off. At the same time, the likelihood of it happening is not too high. Especially considering the teams ahead of them. And how good the currently established playoff teams have been in the East.

The Flyers have a couple of forwards who could make sense for Seattle. Travis Konecny is having a good season, but at 28, he may not fit the long-term plans of the Flyers. Additionally, Owen Tippett could be a fit for the Kraken, with 19 goals on the season.

This is not the sort of position the Flyers want to be in. However, they need center depth for the future behind Trevor Zegras and Noah Cates. Adding Beniers to the mix could give them an intriguing trio moving forward. And it could allow Beniers to re-establish his footing in the NHL.

Jets could use Matty Beniers for retool

The Winnipeg Jets won the President's Trophy last season. They were just two games away from the Western Conference Finals, as well. Right now, though, they are the fourth-worst team in the Western Conference. And they are one of six teams in the NHL with fewer than 55 points.

The Jets will certainly need to make some decisions before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. They could completely blow things up and trade one or more of their established veterans. However, that feels a bit unlikely. Kyle Connor, for instance, signed a new contract before this season. Mark Schiefele and Connor Hellebuyck signed theirs a couple seasons ago.

However, there is an intriguing match here for the Jets and Kraken. A deal involving Beniers and Cole Perfetti could make some sense. There would need to be more added, without a doubt. But Winnipeg and Seattle could swap young forwards while the Kraken still add to their roster.

Beniers could start fresh in Manitoba with one of the NHL's most passionate fanbases. He could use Winnipeg's established veteran talent to develop his own game. Perhaps in a few years' time, he's leading another President's Trophy-winning campaign in Winnipeg.