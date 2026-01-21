The Philadelphia Flyers are currently three points outside of the final Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference after recently going through a prolonged losing skid, but they'll have to continue attempting to battle their way back into a more advantageous position without forward Rodrigo Abols.

He was injured during Philadelphia's 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday, falling and appearing to twist his right leg while battling for a loose puck along the boards in the first period. He wasn't able to put any weight on his leg while being assisted off the ice, and the update from head coach Rick Tocchet was not encouraging.

“It’s not good. I’m not going to get into it, but it’s not good,” Tocchet said of Abols following the game.

On Tuesday, Tocchet confirmed that while Abols' injury isn't considered season-ending, he still won't be able to play any time soon, via Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

“Tocchet doesn't get into specifics regarding Rodrigo Abols' injury, but said his season is not necessarily over,” Kurz reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Still, it will be ‘months.'”

Since then, the Flyers have put Abols on Injured Reserve and called up forward Lane Pederson from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

Rodrigo Abols is playing in his first full season for the Flyers

Abols, who was a seventh-round (181st overall) pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2016 NHL Draft, is playing in his first full NHL season after having played the last several years in the Swedish Hockey League. So far in 42 games played, Abols has scored three goals with seven assists while racking up 22 penalty minutes.

He made his NHL debut with the Flyers last season, scoring two goals with three assists in 22 games played.

Additionally, he's represented his native Latvia as part of the 2013 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, and he has also played for the Latvian national junior team.