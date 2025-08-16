The Michigan football team is clearly very focused on adding wide receiver talent in the future as the Wolverines are recruiting numerous top wideouts in the 2027 class hard. One player to watch is five-star Quentin Burrell. Sherrone Moore and Michigan could have a leg up on the Chicago native, because of his sister, who currently attends the University. Burrell is very familiar with Ann Arbor.

Michigan has struggled to bring elite WR talent to Ann Arbor, and the coaching staff is trying to change that. Quentin Burrell will be taking a visit on October 4th when the Wolverines host Wisconsin for their annual Maize Out. That will be a big opportunity for the program to show Burrell that they mean business.

“Want to see what the Big House is all about and see how Coach (Ron) Bellamy gets his guys ready to compete,” Burrell said, according to an article from On3. “Also, see how new offense looks.”

So far, it sounds like Burrell is very high on the Michigan football team. The Wolverines have one of the most iconic programs in the country, and there few like it. Burrell knows that.

“Elite in everything they do,” he said. “On and off the field. Only a few schools have best of both and Michigan is one of them.”

Some other teams to watch here are Notre Dame and Penn State. Burrell has visits scheduled to both in the fall, and he is hoping to visit Arizona State and Missouri as well. He has a lot of good options.

There is a long way to go in this recruitment, but the Michigan football team seems to have positioned itself nicely early on. Quentin Burrell is one of the top offensive targets for the Wolverines in the 2027 class, and a commitment would be huge for the future of the offense.