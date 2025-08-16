The Philadelphia Phillies had bad news to share on Saturday, which concerns far more than their championship aspirations. Zack Wheeler has a blood clot near his right shoulder and is heading to the 15-day injured list, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. It is currently unclear when he will rejoin the club.

Wheeler has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball since signing with Philly ahead of the 2020 campaign. He is once again on the shortlist of Cy Young contenders, posting a 2.71 ERA and an MLB-leading 195 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings. Thoughts and prayers are with the veteran right-hander and his family during this time.

The NBA world saw both Victor Wembanyama and Damian Lillard step away from the court to address blood clots last season. The former had deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder but will be ready to return to the San Antonio Spurs for the new campaign. The latter rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks during the playoffs, before suffering a torn Achilles.

Although they have their eyes set on a championship, the Phillies and their doctors will not want to rush Wheeler back before he is healthy. This is a serious matter, especially given the blood clot's proximity to the heart. Hopefully, the 35-year-old caught it early enough that it can be properly treated. He had been experiencing shoulder soreness, which caused one of his recent starts to get pushed back.

When the focus does shift to a return timetable it will be a glorious day for everyone, because that will mean Zack Wheeler is in the clear and on the mend. Hopefully, the Smyrna, Georgia native will have a positive update to give everyone soon.