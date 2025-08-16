Following head coach Dave Canales’ handling of the starters in Saturday’s preseason game against the Houston Texans, questions quickly arose. The second-year coach had previously stated that Bryce Young and the first-team offense would play around three series, but he changed course in a hurry. After just six plays, Young and the starting unit were pulled, leaving many to question Canales’ decision-making.

The Panthers’ offense never managed to find a rhythm in Houston. On the first play, Young threw an interception to cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., though it was wiped out by a holding penalty. Two snaps later, the quarterback sailed a pass high to rookie Tetairoa McMillan, and on third down, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders dropped a ball that would have moved the chains. The second drive was just as brief, ending with Young being sacked by defensive lineman Mario Edwards.

In total, Carolina’s starters managed only three net yards across two series before being pulled from the field. After the 20–3 loss, Canales explained that he didn’t see the need to force more snaps. He emphasized that the team had already gotten “great work” in joint practices against Houston earlier in the week and considered that enough preparation, choosing not to risk further exposure for his players.

“That, paired with we got great work two days ago, and I just kinda looked at it that way. I felt like the work we got against the Texans in the practice was good enough for me to kinda look at that, and wanted them to get the prep and get ready for the game, still get out there and get a couple series.” he said according to Yahoo Sports.

After the game, Canales was asked whether the Panthers’ starters would see action in the final preseason contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His response created even more uncertainty: he confirmed they would not play Thursday, leaving Young with just eight pass attempts in live-game action this preseason.

The management of Young and the offense comes as Carolina continues searching for stability after several losing seasons. Fans have expressed frustration with Canales’ approach, questioning whether this plan provides enough preparation for Week 1. The Panthers open their regular season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup that could expose any lack of readiness.