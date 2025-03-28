The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach John Tortorella on Thursday. They won their first game with interim coach Bard Shaw, but replacement rumors are already swirling. Across the continent, the Vancouver Canucks are fighting for a playoff spot in a season full of drama with a coach on an expiring contract. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says that Rick Tocchet could be coming to the Flyers to replace Tortorella.

“…you can bet there will be hot and heavy Rick Tocchet speculation given his Flyers ties,” LeBrun wrote. He continued, “I can see both scenarios playing out: Tocchet deciding to sign an extension with Vancouver, or deciding to move on after a drama-filled year.”

“Obviously, the Flyers’ opening would be a natural fit given his roots with the team, but the reality is that he would be an attractive brand for several clubs. And there’s always the chance he decides to go back to TV for a year before deciding his next coaching gig, too. So, to sum it up, it’s a fluid situation with Tocchet at the moment.”

Tocchet played for the Flyers for 11 seasons across two different stints. The connection is obvious and could make for a great future in Philadelphia.

The Flyers will have plenty of coaches to choose from

Despite their poor season this year, there are reasons to believe in this Flyers core. Matvei Michkov is having one of the best rookie seasons in the league this year and Travis Konecny is leading the team in points. The biggest issue is the goaltending, which has not been the same since Carter Hart left the team.

The Flyers are one of the premier brands in hockey, and even in a prolonged playoff slump, they should attract the top free-agent coaches. Gerard Gallant and Jay Woodcroft have NHL experience, University of Denver coach David Carle is one of the hottest names in the game, and Joel Quenneville is eligible to coach again.

All of that said, the Tocchet connection will be the talking point all summer. The Canucks are having a disastrous season and could be in for some big-time changes this summer. Tocchet could be one of them if they miss the playoffs.

His chair on the TNT intermission show has been kept warm by Keith Yandle and Colby Armstrong, who no one is confusing with Charles Barkley anytime soon. A more comfortable position in Atlanta may be more attractive to him than a pressure-filled spot in Philly.