Although it's been widely expected that Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen would be getting a change of scenery between now and the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline, that might no longer be the case.

“The needle, at the moment, is inching back toward Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen remaining with the team past next Friday’s trade deadline,” The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported on Wednesday.

“Despite Ristolainen being high on various trade boards, the Flyers haven’t received many calls on the 30-year-old blueliner with two seasons left on his contract after this one at a $5.1 million AAV, according to a team source. That can quickly change this time of year, of course, particularly if there’s a team or teams that swing and miss on other targets. But, at least for now, Ristolainen is less likely to be dealt than previously thought.”

Kurz speculates that the lack of interest in Ristolainen “shouldn't be all that astonishing,” as general manager Daniel Briere said in a recent media availability that the hulking defenseman wasn't a rental. The asking price is reportedly either a first-round pick or a top prospect, which teams just don't seem to be willing to pay.

The front office also doesn't want to retain salary on the Finnish blue liner. In 2024-25, Ristolainen has managed four goals and 18 points in 56 games, while skating to a plus-five rating and seeing more than 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella called Ristolainen the most improved player on the team this season: “Size, righty, escapes pressure, uses his legs,” he said on Wednesday, per Kurz.

Ristolainen also believes he's playing some of the best hockey of his career in the City of Brotherly Love this season.

“Just feel like things are coming together,” he said. “Keep working hard, and stay confident.”

And Philly has looked like a much better team as of late.

Flyers playing well, but it's probably too little too late

Once looking like a complete afterthought in the Eastern Conference, the Flyers have won three games in a row after dropping five of seven before the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off break.

With that, Tortorella's squad is back to .500 at 26-26-7 and just five points out of the final wildcard berth in the conference. But with multiple teams still ahead of them, it's unlikely that Philly will be able to close the gap with just 23 games left.

But the way the roster has played lately is certainly encouraging; they've scored 15 goals and allowed just six over the current winning streak.

Although it's looking unlikely that Ristolainen will be traded, the same can't be said for forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Scott Laughton. The front office is listening to offers on both players, and it seems probable that at least one of them will be getting shipped out sometime in the next eight days.

The Flyers are back in action against Sidney Crosby and the fading Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night as they look to make it four straight victories for the first time this season.