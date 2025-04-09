The Pittsburgh Penguins were officially eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend. It marks the third season in a row in which the team has failed to reach the playoffs.

The Penguins hold a 31-35-12 record and sit 14th in the Eastern Conference in points percentage. As a result, it seems like the team is still a ways away from being competitive again.

The team sold big for the first time in a while last year, trading away a key piece in Jake Guentzel. Given their position, there's thought that a full rebuild could be on the horizon.

So below are three predictions for the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2025 offseason.

Some veterans could be traded, for the right price

With the Penguins well outside any window to contend, we could see the Penguins shop some of their veterans. While moving long-time team members in Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin is much less likely, others could possibly be made available.

Rickard Rakell immediately comes to mind as an option. The Penguins reportedly weren't too set on moving Rakell, but for the right price, it's something they'd have to consider. The winger is in the midst of a great year, scoring 34 goals and 67 points, and has three years remaining on his contract at a reasonable $5 million cap hit. He'd be a candidate to bring back a good return, and there would be plenty of interest.

Bryan Rust is another option. Like Rakell, he still has three years left on his deal, at a similar cap hit. Rust has scored 28 goals and 59 points this season, and would be one of the team's bigger trade chips.

Meanwhile, Erik Karlsson would be an option on the blue line. The Penguins paid a big price to acquire Karlsson two years ago, but the team hasn't reached the postseason since adding him. Karlsson's huge cap hit could be an issue in any deal, but if the Penguins were willing to retain salary, they could likely still get a very good return. Of course, Karlsson's no-movement clause does give him the ability to control his own fate though. Karlsson's 52 points leads the Penguins amongst defensemen.

If Kyle Dubas wants to get the Penguins back in a position to compete, it's unlikely we'll see any of them moved. But given their position, getting back future assets remains the best way to build long-term.

Penguins may still add in free agency

Despite the Penguins' position, they could look for additions this summer.

Ideally, the best bet would be to try to plug holes and sign players on short-term deals, who could potentially be flipped later for future assets. Part of the team's issues is that they've allowed their team to age without integrating enough young talent. Looking at the core of their team, all of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson are into their mid-to-late 30s. Meanwhile, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell aren't far behind in age. Factor in Kevin Hayes and Matt Grzelcyk, and all eight of their top point producers on their roster are at least 31 years old.

Ultimately, the team's best move is to build around young talent. The Penguins have been able to build a better base of future assets, but there's still a long way to go. The likes of Rutger McGroarty, Philip Tomasino, Joel Blomqvist, Ville Koivunen and others could emerge as building blocks, but wouldn't hit their prime for some time.

At the same time, if the organization wants to stay away from a full rebuild, they could spend bigger. The Penguins will have quite a bit of cap space, and could take a big swing in free agency. It's probably not in their best interest long-term, but would help them to get better quickly, if that's the goal.

Status quo for Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh

A few years ago, any speculation of a Sidney Crosby trade would've been absurd. But while it may still be very far-fetched, there are now grounds for the discussion.

Crosby will turn 38 years old this summer and likely doesn't have a ton of runway left in his career. He signed a two-year extension last summer, but there's the potential it could be his final NHL contract. Given Crosby's age and the Penguins' position, there's a decent chance that if he remains with the team until retirement, he could walk away from the game before he reaches the postseason again.

However, Crosby doesn't seem to have any interest in a trade.

Obviously, any possible move would have to come with Crosby's approval. He has a full no-movement clause and if he wants to remain with the Penguins for the rest of his career, he will.

Of course, playing elsewhere would be Crosby's best chance at a fourth Stanley Cup. At the same time, it still seems extremely likely that Crosby will be suiting up for the Penguins for the 2025-26 season and beyond.