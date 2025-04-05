The Pittsburgh Penguins might have Evgeni Malkin on Saturday for a game against the Dallas Stars. Malkin is considered a game-time decision for the contest, per NHL.com.

“He was cleared for contact,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said on Friday April 4. “I would expect him to be a game-time decision.”

Malkin has been dealing with an upper-body injury. He has sat for the last four games.

This season, the Penguins veteran has 46 points in 62 games played. Pittsburgh is 30-34-12 on the season heading into Saturday's game with Dallas. The Penguins are chasing the Montreal Canadiens for a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Penguins are struggling again this season

Penguins fans are certainly hopeful for Malkin's return. Pittsburgh has struggled this year, especially on defense. The Penguins have a -57 mark in goal differential. The Penguins have used several goaltenders to try and stop that bleeding.

If the Penguins are going to make the playoffs this season, they have to start winning right away. Pittsburgh has just five wins in the last 10 contests. The Pens also have just 72 points this year. That's good for next-to-last in the Metropolitan Division.

A healthy Malkin certainly makes the team better. He has three points in his last five games. The Penguins veteran, who has won three Stanley Cups in the Steel City, is relied on for his offense. Malkin has 513 career goals.

This season has not been kind to the veteran. Malkin has been banged up at various times throughout the year. His production is down from where it was the last few years. Malkin is on track to finish the season posting lower points than last year. He finished the 2023-24 campaign with 67 points.

Malkin is also at a -22 this season in plus-minus. That is miles away from where he was last year, when he posted a +5 in that category.

The Penguins and Stars take to the ice Saturday afternoon at 3:00 ET.