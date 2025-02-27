The Pittsburgh Penguins did not play on Wednesday night, meaning their four-game losing streak could not continue. But somehow, this 2024-25 Pittsburgh team suffered more brutal news when they were not even playing. Penguins forward Michael Bunting will undergo an appendix surgery, putting him on the shelf and potentially solidifying their trade deadline plans.

“Michael Bunting had surgery to remove his appendix, per Mike Sullivan. Out for a while,” Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

Bunting is in his first full season with the Penguins after he was part of the trade that landed Jake Guentzel with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 29-year-old has scored 20 goals and added 28 assists in 79 games in Pittsburgh. While those are solid numbers, it has not led to team success.

The Penguins are in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points from 60 games. Their playoff chances have dropped below 1%, according to MoneyPuck, and they have pending free agents. That means it is time to sell, regardless of when Bunting comes back from his surgery.

Bunting is under contract with the Penguins through the 2025-26 season at $4.5 million per season. So while he is not a trade candidate, the team should look very different after the March 7 deadline.

The Penguins must be a big seller at the NHL trade deadline

The Penguins have four games left before the NHL trade deadline on March 7. Even if they win all of those games in regulation, they won't be in the playoffs. It is time to sell and they have pieces that can lead to a better core surrounding Sidney Crosby in his final years in the league.

Forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Nieto won't bring back a first-round pick but could net them some mid-round picks to use. While those won't be franchise-changing decisions, the more swings the better in the NHL draft. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk signed a one-year deal with the Penguins this offseason and could be the big-time piece they move.

Grzelcyk has just one goal but does have 27 assists this season, the third-most on the Penguins. He has been solid on the power play this season, playing on the second unit behind Erik Karlsson. A team could give up a high pick to get an offensive defenseman at the deadline, especially with so few selling teams.

Rumors have cropped up that the Penguins could trade Karlsson before next season begins. If they can send him out at the deadline for a big return, they should do it to try and give Crosby one more competitive team.