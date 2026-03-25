The Pittsburgh Penguins have been a surprise this year. The Penguins are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Still, they have won just one of the last four games, giving up 21 goals in the process.

After a 6-2 blowout loss to the Avalanche, Sidney Crosby spoke about who to blame for the recent struggles, per Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

“These last two games, we’ve given up way too much,” Crosby said. “These are quality teams (Carolina and Colorado). We just need to find a way to tighten up defensively right now, especially against teams like that.”

Against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Penguins gave up five goals and found themselves in a massive deficit. After giving up a powerplay goal just 47 seconds into the game, the Canes would add three more goals in the second period, including two more on the powerplay. They would then give up four goals in the first period against the Avalanche, including another one on the powerplay.

Article Continues Below

“It’s all of us,” Crosby said, explaining that goaltenders and defensemen aren’t the only players responsible for goals against. “We have got to make sure that we are defending better. We have to understand who we are playing against. Tonight, I was guilty of it, too. I lose my check, they put one in from in front of the net. In those areas, we have to defend better. We just have to. I’ve got to lead the way on that.”

Crosby has played in just four games since returning from an injury he suffered at the Olympics. In those four games, he has been solid on offense, scoring a goal and adding four assists. Still, he has a minus four plus/minus rating due to poor defensive play. As the Penguins get ready for a playoff run, getting back to defensive basics is a must.

The Penguins are 35-20-16 on the year, which places them in third in the Metropolitan Division. Still, they are just one point clear of the New York Islanders, who are currently not in the playoff picture. They return to the ice on Thursday night, visiting the Ottawa Senators.