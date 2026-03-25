The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent a lot of money chasing World Series titles, and it has certainly paid off.

In just the last three years, the Dodgers, winners of the last pair of World Series, have spent a total of $1.548 billion. And while that's a jaw-dropping number regardless of the circumstances, when compared to a historically low-spending club like the Miami Marlins, the difference illustrates how much the Dodgers are spending — and how little the Marlins are, too.

According to The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Dodgers' three-year spending total is actually more than the Marlins' over the past 15 years. Per Stark, the Marlins have spent $1.538 billion from 2010 through 2025, a little more than $11 million less than Los Angeles from 2023 through 2025.

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It's my annual Numbers That Define Baseball column: Skenes … Shohei … Judge … robots

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And lots more, including this wild look at payroll-disparity 🔽https://t.co/IxOhXasKyQ pic.twitter.com/c04SqrFYNm — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 25, 2026

Stats like these are certain to continue to pop up as the Dodgers remain committed to putting together the most talented and expensive roster in MLB. In fact, ahead of Opening Day, the Dodgers will pay an estimated $538.2 million in payroll and Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) penalties for their team, according to Spotrac. Meanwhile, the Marlins aren't even close to hitting a CBT threshold, as they rank dead last in payroll at $76.6 million, almost $20 million less than the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the second-lowest payroll.

Both the Dodgers' and Marlins' spending habits are often used as examples as to why MLB should adopt a salary cap, as well as a salary floor. However, the league's owners and players, whose collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires at the end of this year, do not appear near an agreement on radically changing the payroll structure despite being the only major North American pro sports league operating without a salary cap.