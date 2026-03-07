Evgeni Malkin has put the Penguins in a world of trouble. He took a swing with his stick at the head of Buffalo Sabres star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in Thursday night's game. The play resulted in his ejection from a game the Penguins suffered a 5-1 defeat. However, the penalty did not end there as the league issued a 5-game suspension to Malkin for his dangerous and reckless action.

Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin has been suspended for five games for slashing Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin. https://t.co/CJFhMVuZ9k — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 7, 2026

The suspension was announced by the NHL's Department of Player Safety. The incident took place in the first minute of the second period. Malkin was issued a tw0-minute cross-checking penalty, a five-minute major for slashing and a game misconduct.

The Penguins suffered a brutal blow during the Olympic competition when Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury that will keep him out for a month. It was expected that a star like Malkin would carry much of the responsibility for scoring while Crosby was out, but the team will try to maintain their playoff position without him.

The Penguins are currently tied with the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference with 75 points. The Penguins are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, but it may be difficult to maintain a winning pace without Crosby and Malkin. Those two stars are Pittsburgh's leading scorers again this season. Crosby has 27 goals and 59 points while Malkin has 13 goals and 47 points.

The Penguins have a challenging weekend as they host the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday and the Boston Bruins Sunday. A five-game road trip that starts with games against the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights follows.