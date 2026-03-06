Since Sidney Crosby is sidelined with a lower-body injury, The Pittsburgh Penguins need fellow franchise legend Evgeni Malkin to step up for them during the next few weeks. He let his emotions get the best of him in Thursday night's 5-1 loss versus the Buffalo Sabres, however. The three-time Stanley Cup champion was cross-checked a couple of times near the net by Rasmus Dahlin early in the second period, and he responded by slashing his opponent in the head.

Before a brawl could commence, the official came in between the two players and doled out some firm discipline. Malkin was hit with a five-minute major penalty and was ejected from the game, via the Spittin' Chiclets X account. Dahlin was given a two-minute minor, but the Sabres took complete control of the game several minutes later. Buffalo broke a 1-1 tie with Pittsburgh and scored three times in the period.

Malkin gets a 5 minute major and the boot from the game for going full Paul Bunyan on Dahlin 🪓 pic.twitter.com/WiPTPHAG4X — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 6, 2026

The Penguins surely could have used Malkin, as they dropped their third matchup in six days. Although he is within his right to retaliate, taking a stick to a player's head is obviously excessive and warranted swift punishment. The NHL will now have to decide if the transgression warrants a suspension. If the 2011-12 Hart Memorial Trophy winner just dropped his gloves before striking Dahlin, he could have potentially swung the momentum in the other direction.

Instead, he is now in jeopardy of missing time, which could leave the Pens quite vulnerable in back-to-back games versus the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins. Evgeni Malkin must keep his composure, even when it is difficult to do so, because his team cannot afford to lose any more core members.

The impending free agent, who is the Penguins' co-assists leader (with Erik Karlsson) and ranks second with 47 points, hopes that the league's decision-makers show him some mercy. Pittsburgh (31-17-13) sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division, but all it takes for this squad to tumble out of the playoff picture is one rough stretch. It is time for everyone to buckle down.

The Penguins and Flyers collide in PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.