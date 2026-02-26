Sidney Crosby was not able to help Team Canada in the gold medal game after suffering an injury in the quarterfinal match against Team Czechia in the Winter Olympics. Unfortunately, his injury will affect his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the original report was that he would miss four weeks on ice with the team.

The latest update shows that Crosby may be able to return sooner rather than later, according to Penguins beat writer Josh Yohe.

“Some clarification on Sid’s injury timeline: There is a chance he could return sooner than 4 weeks. The minimum was 4 weeks from the time of the injury. However, he didn’t undergo the typical rehab routine because he tried to get ready for gold medal game. So there is gray area,” Yohe wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

It would be good news for the Penguins if Crosby could return sooner rather than later, as it's hard to replace a talent like himself.

Crosby leads the team with 59 points in 56 games, and he is a big part of what they do. They're also in the thick of a tight Eastern Conference race, and they're trying to make a playoff push this season. Sitting at 29-15 and second place in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins have a good chance of getting in if they continue to play well.

That may all hinge on how they perform without Crosby in the lineup, but the hope is that they can string a few wins together for however long that may be.