On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will hit the floor for a big game against the Detroit Pistons on the road. Jalen Johnson is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to left shoulder inflammation. Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury and his playing status vs the Pistons on Wednesday.

Jalen Johnson's playing status vs the Pistons

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Jalen Johnson will be able to suit up in Detroit on Wednesday night. Johnson has missed the last two games for the Hawks due to the ailment, and was seen wearing a sleeve on his left shoulder the last time he was on the court, last week against the Houston Rockets.

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Meanwhile, the Pistons have a crowded injury report heading into this matchup, with Cade Cunningham remaining sidelined due to his collapsed lung, while Isaiah Stewart has also been ruled out due to a calf strain. Marcus Sasser is doubtful for this one with a right hip strain, while Javonte Green is questionable with an ankle sprain.

Overall, the Hawks have been playing some much-improved basketball over the last month, recently going on an 11-game winning streak, and then winning two straight games since that streak was snapped. Many of the wins have come against lesser competition, and even without Cunningham, the Pistons will present a very formidable opponent for Atlanta, so they'd certainly love to have Johnson back out on the floor and ready to go.

The Hawks are 0-3 against the Pistons so far this year.

In any case, tipoff between Atlanta and Detroit is set for 7:00 pm ET from the Motor City. The game will be carried by ESPN.