The Pittsburgh Penguins have won a lot of games with center Evgeni Malkin skating for the team. Malkin, a veteran, has won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. He is now facing an uncertain future in the NHL, as his career gets closer to a close.

Malkin says that he will be meeting with the Penguins in the offseason to talk about what comes next.

“I don't know if it's a secret or not, but we talked a little bit with (Malkin's agent) J.P. (Barry) a couple days ago,” Malkin said, per NHL.com. “Just said, ‘Wait until the end of the season and see what's going on.' Nothing I can say right now.”

Malkin is in the final year of a four-year contract with Pittsburgh. The veteran is skating well for the Penguins this season; Malkin has 46 points this year despite missing some time with an injury.

The Pens hold a 30-15-13 record on the season.

Penguins are hoping to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Pittsburgh has some veterans on their team who have won a lot of games together. That includes center Sidney Crosby, who has his sights set on a playoff appearance this year. The Penguins haven't been to the postseason since 2022.

Malkin is working hard to help his club have another shot at a Stanley Cup title.

“I'm just playing,” Malkin said. “It's not my job to talk to Kyle (Dubas) or somebody. I just play my game and just wait.”

Malkin has spoken in the past about his willingness to keep playing beyond this season.

“I hope I stay here, like (with) Sid, (defenseman Kris Letang),” Malkin said in September. “I (want to) be with the Penguins forever, for sure. Again, I hope I play great, and I hope everything goes perfect and I'm perfect myself, too. I want to stay here, for sure.”

The Penguins haven't won a postseason series since 2018, per NHL.com. Pittsburgh fans are hopeful that Malkin, Crosby and company can win at least one more championship together.