The Pittsburgh Penguins have won a lot of games with center Evgeni Malkin skating for the team. Malkin, a veteran, has won three Stanley Cups with the franchise. He is now facing an uncertain future in the NHL, as his career gets closer to a close.

Malkin says that he will be meeting with the Penguins in the offseason to talk about what comes next.

“I don't know if it's a secret or not, but we talked a little bit with (Malkin's agent) J.P. (Barry) a couple days ago,” Malkin said, per NHL.com. “Just said, ‘Wait until the end of the season and see what's going on.' Nothing I can say right now.”

Malkin is in the final year of a four-year contract with Pittsburgh. The veteran is skating well for the Penguins this season; Malkin has 46 points this year despite missing some time with an injury.

The Pens hold a 30-15-13 record on the season.

Penguins are hoping to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) passes the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena.
© Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Pittsburgh has some veterans on their team who have won a lot of games together. That includes center Sidney Crosby, who has his sights set on a playoff appearance this year. The Penguins haven't been to the postseason since 2022.

Malkin is working hard to help his club have another shot at a Stanley Cup title.

“I'm just playing,” Malkin said. “It's not my job to talk to Kyle (Dubas) or somebody. I just play my game and just wait.”

Malkin has spoken in the past about his willingness to keep playing beyond this season.

“I hope I stay here, like (with) Sid, (defenseman Kris Letang),” Malkin said in September. “I (want to) be with the Penguins forever, for sure. Again, I hope I play great, and I hope everything goes perfect and I'm perfect myself, too. I want to stay here, for sure.”

The Penguins haven't won a postseason series since 2018, per NHL.com. Pittsburgh fans are hopeful that Malkin, Crosby and company can win at least one more championship together.