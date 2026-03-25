On Wednesday evening, the Chicago Bulls will hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers as the 2025-26 season winds down. The Bulls are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season on Monday evening, defeating the Houston Rockets despite a big night from Kevin Durant.

Heading into the matchup against the 76ers, the Bulls have quite the crowded injury report. Zach Collins (toe surgery), Noa Essengue (left shoulder surgery), and Jaden Ivey (Left Patellofemoral pain syndrome) have already been ruled out for this contest.

Meanwhile, Anfernee Simons is doubtful with a left ulnar styloid fracture, as is Isaac Okoro, with right Patellofemoral pain syndrome. Guerschon Yabusele is also doubtful with a left ankle sprain.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid is questionable with a right oblique strain, while Quentin Grimes is also questionable due to an illness. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. will remain out with various injuries, while Paul George is back in the lineup, having completed his league-imposed 25-game suspension.

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Overall, the Bulls don't have a lot to play for as the 2025-26 season reaches its home stretch outside of lottery odds, but the team is still hoping to finish strong, and they got off to a good start in that department with their win over the Rockets on Monday.

In that game, Chicago showed impressive poise in knocking down several tough shots down the stretch, including a dagger three from Matas Buzelis, followed up by another one from Jalen Smith, that essentially put the game on ice.

They will have to continue moving the ball and creating good offense against a 76ers team that is desperate to hold onto their playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Tipoff between Chicago and Philadelphia is set for 7:00 pm ET.