Sidney Crosby has long been one of the biggest stars in the NHL. He has returned from the Olympics, but the Team Canada captain will not be on the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby will be out for four weeks due to an injury suffered at the Olympics.

Crosby is not letting his newfound free time go to waste, as he continues to be an ambassador for the game, per Andrew Fillipponi of 937TheFan.

How awesome is this. Sid’s out for a month. And here he is at the Penguins youth clinic. Volunteering his time. Taping a kid’s stick. What a class act. Best hockey ambassador there is. pic.twitter.com/9jYRlJShEP — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 25, 2026

Crosby was spotted at a Penguins youth hockey clinic, taping a kids sitck. While he is helping the youth out, the Penguins captain is also confident that the team will continue to have success without him, per Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.

“I’m confident. We’ve shown all year we’ve had injuries and guys have stepped up. To get to where we are at this point, it’s because of our team play. I don’t think it’s been because of any one person. It’s because collectively as a group, we’ve found different ways to win and different guys have stepped up,” Crosby noted. “As long as we continue that and understand that, then I think we give ourselves a good chance. But it’s going to be an important stretch here the next little bit. A lot of teams are trying to get points and in similar positions. Just really confident as far as that is concerned.”

The Penguins have missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons, last playing in the postseason in 2022. The Pens are currently 29-15-12 on the season, placing them in second place in the Metropolitan Division, and in a prime spot to break their playoff drought. They will hit the ice for the first time post Olympic break, and without Crosby, on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.