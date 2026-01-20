The Pittsburgh Penguins and their fans are used to seeing Evgeni Malkin on the ice, night in and night out. The veteran Malkin, who has won three Stanley Cup championships with the club, is getting closer to the end of his career. A new report says that Malkin has no interest in leaving Pittsburgh.

“Malkin’s stance hasn’t changed: He’d be willing to sign a one-year extension, he’d be willing to take a pay cut from his annual $6.1 million salary and he doesn’t have interest in playing for any other franchise. He realizes this could be his final season but doesn’t really want to retire yet,” The Athletic's Josh Yohe wrote.

Malkin has missed a substantial amount of time this season due to an injury. He is scheduled along with his representatives to meet with Pittsburgh's president Kyle Dubas during the Olympic break, the outlet reported.

The Penguins are 23-14-11 this season, with 57 points in the Eastern Conference.

Penguins hope to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season

Pittsburgh has a core of veterans including Malkin and Sidney Crosby, who have won those championships together. Those veterans are inching closer to the end of their respective careers. Penguins fans hope that they can all make at least one more championship run while they are still skating for Pittsburgh.

Malkin has been effective for the Pens when healthy this year. The veteran forward has 35 total points this season, including 25 assists. He has appeared in 33 games for Pittsburgh.

Penguins fans hope that strong play continues. The club hasn't made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since the 2021-22 campaign. Pittsburgh players have a goal this season to make the postseason.

“It’s just how important the games are and, you know, how important every point is,” Penguins center Sidney Crosby said, per NHL.com. “Where we are in the standings, and things like that, I think that’s really what it’s all about. It’s a fun time of year and it’s fun to be in a race like that.”

The Penguins play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.