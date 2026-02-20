Team Canada is gearing up for the semifinals against Finland at the Olympics. After beating Czechia in overtime in the quarterfinals, the gold medal favorites are almost back in action. Canada captain Sidney Crosby suffered a lower-body injury against Czechia, but is still doubtful for the semifinals. TSN's Ryan Rishaug has the latest from the Olympics.

“As planned Crosby skated this morning in a closed ice session. Remains doubtful for tonight but certainly a good sign he was able to test things out,” Rishaug reported.

Crosby left the Czechia game in the second period with a lower-body injury due to a hit from Radko Gudas. Having played in the Olympics twice before, Crosby is looking for a historic third Gold Medal. He spoke to the team between the second and third periods, and the team rallied around, ensuring that was not the end of his Olympic career.

Canada may be without their captain for the semifinals against Finland. That will put Nick Suzuki back at center, where he is more comfortable, and bring Sam Bennett back into the lineup. The Florida Panthers forward missed the quarterfinals due to an illness.

Crosby was considered “unlikely” to play on Thursday afternoon, with a Friday skate looming. The fact that he took that skate is good news for Canada and the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they may have to beat Finland without him. If any team at these Olympics is prepared to lose a player like Crosby, it is Canada. But their captain would be missed.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Canada would have to name someone else their captain if Crosby could not play. Connor McDavid and Cale Makar are the alternates, so one of them would likely wear the ‘C'. If that happens, it would be the first Canadian best-on-best game without Crosby as the captain since 2010.