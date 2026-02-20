Canada will be without Sidney Crosby in the Olympics semifinals against Finland due to a lower-body injury. Crosby tested the injury in the morning but was deemed unable to go in the semifinals. Canada has to name a captain with Crosby out for the game, so Jon Cooper tabbed Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid to wear the C.

Sidney Crosby will not play in the semifinals. Connor McDavid will wear the ‘C’ today, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates. Sidney Crosby ne jouera pas en demi-finale. Connor McDavid portera le « C » aujourd’hui, Cale Makar et Nathan MacKinnon, le « A ». pic.twitter.com/Vk9J07BQzg — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 20, 2026

"Sidney Crosby will not play in the semifinals. Connor McDavid will wear the 'C' today, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates," Hockey Canada announced.

Crosby has been Canada's captain in every best-on-best game since the 2014 Olympics. He scored the Golden Goal as an alternate captain in 2010 and then won tournaments as the ‘C' in 2014, 2016, and 2025. McDavid is now taking the post as the captain, with Nathan MacKinnon filling his role as an alternate.

Canada will also be without defenseman Josh Morrissey for the game. He suffered an injury in the first game of the tournament and has not played since. Canada has rolled out Shea Theodore as the seventh defenseman, and Thomas Harley has played big minutes.

With Crosby out, Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki will move back to center. He scored the game-tying goal against Czechia, rebounding from a rough start to the tournament. Crosby's absence could also move Bo Horvat up the lineup after a strong start to the tournament as the fourth-line center.

Canada faces Finland in the semifinals of the Olympics, with the gold medal on their minds. They came into the tournament as heavy favorites after winning last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, but they were nearly picked off in the quarters. Now, they are prepared to play without Crosby, which could have them playing a better game against Finland.

The other semifinal is Team USA vs Slovakia. If both North American countries win, it would be a rematch of last year's 4 Nations final and a mirror image of Thursday's women's hockey gold medal game.