Hockey lovers across the world are excited about the gold medal matchup in men's hockey at the 2026 Olympics, between Team USA and Team Canada. Canadians are closely monitoring the health of their star and captain, Sidney Crosby.

Crosby, who has been hurt, is a game-time decision, per Sportsnet.

Crosby skated on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman, and there's a chance he plays on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Penguins star has been bothered by a lower-body injury.

Teammate Connor McDavid said that Crosby was helping the team in recent days, even when he wasn't on the ice.

“He’s obviously got a great hockey mind and he’s watching the game closely and trying to dissect what they’re doing and giving it little pointers here and there of what we can look for,” McDavid said, per NHL.com. “He was definitely there and having those conversations.”

Team USA already won the gold medal in women's hockey, 2-1 in overtime, over Team Canada.

Stage is set for epic hockey showdown at the Olympics

Article Continues Below

Both Team USA and Team Canada are stacked with NHL stars. Team USA defeated Slovakia in the semi-finals to advance to the gold medal game. Canada, meanwhile, defeated Finland, without Crosby.

“Just keeping the seat warm for Sid,” McDavid said after defeating Finland. “Hopefully we can see him back here on Sunday. I’m sure it wasn’t easy for him to miss tonight and I’m sure it was a long game to watch. I know that for a fact. But it means a lot to represent our country here as a team in the sport we love. It’s what it’s all about.”

Team USA players are very excited to face off with the Canadians.

“Best on best. It’s what every American and Canadian grows up watching, grows up hearing about. This is the pinnacle of the sport. This is as good as it gets, and a rivalry that’s as good as it gets,” Matthew Tkachuk said, per Sportsnet.

Crosby has six points in four games at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. He has won two gold medals at the Olympics already in the past. With the Penguins this season, the veteran has 59 points.