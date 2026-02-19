Team Canada hasn't lost a best-on-best hockey game at the Winter Olympics in two decades, and they were just barely able to keep that streak alive in a thrilling OT quarterfinal win over Team Czechia in Milan on Wednesday.

Trailing late in the third period after a controversial goal made it 3-2 Czechia, Nick Suzuki tied the score on a terrific individual effort before Mitch Marner called game with an all-timer in the extra frame to send Canada into the semifinal against Finland on Friday.

The key storyline ahead of that contest is the health of Sidney Crosby. Canada's captain was injured in the 4-3 victory, and although he hasn't been ruled out for Friday, the ailment does not look good. Head coach Jon Cooper said that Crosby is considered day-to-day after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Connor McDavid has been Canada's best player throughout the Olympics and will almost certainly wear the ‘C' if Crosby is unable to suit up on Friday. He spoke about what No. 87 means to the team.

“I think Sid is just himself, and it doesn’t need to be anything more or less. I think everybody’s different in their own way. Obviously, everybody goes about things differently. That being said, Sid’s an unbelievable leader, and everybody here watches him and is trying to learn off him,” the Edmonton Oilers captain said, per The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

No. 97 continued: “We’ve got lots of guys that lead. That’s the beauty of this team. Everybody in that room is a leader in their room. That won’t be an issue. He’s Sidney Crosby. He’s gonna have a big influence, no matter what. In the lineup, not in the lineup, he’s gonna have a big influence. That’s what he does.”

Connor McDavid obvious choice to wear ‘C' if Sidney Crosby out

If Crosby is unable to play on Friday, international rules dictate that a player has to wear the ‘C' on his sweater. With 11 points in four games and in the midst of some of the best hockey of his career, McDavid is the easy choice.

He was the first player on the ice for practice on Thursday, and he has led by example throughout the tourney.

“I’ve watched it grow,” Cooper said of McDavid’s leadership qualities, per LeBrun. “You know, you get to that 4 Nations tournament, and I think everybody was looking to Sid in that tournament. Guys like (Drew) Doughty and (Brad) Marchand, the guys that have been there for a number of years were the more vocal guys who stepped up.

“But I’m seeing much more out of the group now, especially Connor. I think he’s much more — not that he wasn’t comfortable, but I think there was a lot of uncertainty, especially because we hadn’t seen best on best and this group hadn’t been together for so long. In this tournament, he’s been fabulous.”

McDavid has dominated along with teen phenom Macklin Celebrini and fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon — in the limited time that the trio has been together — and it should be obvious to keep them together for the rest of the Olympics.

Canadians across the country will be waiting impatiently for an update on Crosby ahead of another critical game against a tough Finland team. But if he can't go, the group will be in good hands led by the best player in the world in McDavid.