NHL teams are starting to get back to practice as the Olympic break is coming to an end. Some teams will still be missing players, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they can start preparing for the rest of the season. One of the players preparing for the rest of the campaign is Evgeni Malkin, who has missed significant time this year with an injury.

While Malkin is looking forward to the rest of the 2025-26 season, both he and the Penguins are looking towards the future as well, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Malkin, who is 39-years old and going to be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Penguins may be starting discussions about a short-term contract extension to keep the long-time player in Pittsburgh.

“The plan was for Kyle Dubas and J.P. Barry, the agent for Geno Malkin, to sit down over the course of the Olympics and have a conversation and discuss what an extension could possibly look like between the two. What I can tell you is as of today they haven’t had those talks yet but they’re still planning to,” Pagnotta explained on The DFO Rundown with Irfaan Gaffar.

“So, at some point between now and next week – or I guess the weekend when the Olympics end – they’re expected to have a conversation to decide the next steps for Geno’s career.”

Article Continues Below

Malkin was the second overall selection in the 2004 NHL Draft by the Penguins. He broke into the NHL with the Penguins in the 2006-07 season and immediately made an impact with 85 points in his first campaign. He has played 1,254 regular-season games with the franchise, finding the back of the net 527 times and adding 863 assists. Further, Malkin has helped the franchise lift the Stanley Cup three times.

“We know that Geno Malkin wants to play, he wants to keep going, he feels he can, and he’s open to a one-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. I believe the Pens are open to that as well, based on how this season has gone,” added Pagnotta. “One way or another, they’re gonna have a lot of clarity on Malkin’s future going into next week once games resume.”

Malkin has been clear; he is not interested in retiring and wants to return to Pittsburgh. While the contact extension talks loom, Malkin is focused on helping the Penguins return to the playoffs.

The Penguins are 29-15-12 on the season, which is good for second place in the Metropolitan Division. Geno and the rest of the Penguins will return from the Olympic break on Feb. 26 against the New Jersey Devils.