The Buffalo Sabres are writing one of the most exciting and uplifting stories of the current NHL season, as this team that has not even been to the Stanley Cup playoffs in 15 seasons has risen to the top of the Atlantic Division standings. As the Sabres get ready to host the Washington Capitals Thursday night, they have 86 points and are suddenly four points ahead of the second-place Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Sabres have been getting contributions from scorers up and down their lineup, but Tage Thompson, defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch have been their most dependable offensive players. Thompson, with his huge slap shot and twisted wrister, has scored 34 goals and 70 points, while Dahlin has 67 points and Tuch is right behind with 64.

Tuch is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the season, and recent contract extensions signed by Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings and Nick Schmaltz of the Utah Mammoth could provide a roadmap for Tuch and the Sabres to collaborate on their own extension before the Sabres center reaches free agency after the Stanley Cup Finals are completed.

Kempe and Schmaltz deals could have impact on Tuch

Kempe signed an eight-year deal that will pay him an average of $10.63 million per season while Schmaltz inked and eight-year pact that will pay him $8 million per season.

It seems likely that a Tuch contract could land somewhere between Kempe's and Schmaltz's deals, and that would allow the Sabres to maintain one of their key stars before he got to the market after July 1.

Tuch would seem to be at least as valuable to the Sabres as either Kempe or Schmaltz are to their teams. However, Tuch could have an issue because the Sabres have so many players contributing this year that they may not want to give him a huge contract at this point.