USMNT star Tyler Adams is making significant progress in his recovery ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Adams tore his MCL last December, missing two months before making his return on Feb. 12. He even played an entire game on March 3 for his club Bournemouth. The star midfielder provided positive news on his recovery this year.

“The knee's great, I feel fine,” he told ESPN. “I was actually quite surprised with how seamless the rehab was because I've had some tricky rehabs in the past, so to have a smooth one and be able to just come back smoothly has been nice. To get minutes back into the legs has been great, and finally feeling like I'm in rhythm again is nice as well after that past 90 [minute appearance].”

“It's so hard because people obviously always try to gauge the excitement of what's it like to be playing in a home World Cup…Even in the last World Cup in 2022, it just creeps up on you and before you know it, you're there. But when you're in the middle of a season and you're playing sometimes every three days, sometimes just once a week, I'm just focused on trying to have the most successful season with Bournemouth. And I know that if I do that, I'll be in a good position to go come World Cup time. So that's all I've been focused on.”

What lies ahead for Tyler Adams, USMNT

Tyler Adams was a full-time starter in the USMNT's campaign in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. He looks to have that remain the case for the 2026 edition at home.

Adams remains a reliable starter for the U.S. in past years, making 16 appearances in 2024 and 2025. He took part in 10 matches last year, having favorability from manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The USMNT will look forward to its March friendlies at home. They host Belgium on March 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET and Portugal on March 31 at 7 p.m. ET.