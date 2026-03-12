The Milwaukee Brewers found a creative way to celebrate one of their franchise stars as excitement builds for MLB The Show 26. A recent social media post from the club highlighted Christian Yelich’s recognition during a ratings reveal discussion.

Milwaukee has remained active online as fans prepare for the newest installment of the popular baseball video game. Conversations around Yelich increased after MLB The Show 26 ratings began making the rounds.

In the latest ratings discussion, the Brewers spotlighted a clip featuring MLB Network's Robert Flores. The segment came from the MLB The Show Ratings Reveal Special, where analysts debated which Milwaukee player carried the strongest overall rating.

The Brewers later shared the clip on the organization’s official X, formerly Twitter, reinforcing Flores’ comments while celebrating the slugger's signature swing inside the game.

“Yeli’s @MLBTheShow swing has always been GOATED”

The clip originated from an MLB Network segment discussing Milwaukee player ratings. During the show, analysts debated which Brewers player entered MLB The Show 26 with the strongest rating.

The conversation centered on three Milwaukee players featured in the segment. Yelich holds an 87 overall rating at left field, placing him behind catcher William Contreras, who received an 89 overall mark.

Meanwhile, rising outfielder Jackson Chourio entered the game with an 82 overall rating. Despite the numbers, the discussion highlighted one major advantage for Yelich among gamers.

Many players consider the 34-year-old's swing animation one of the smoothest and most effective in the game. That reputation helps explain why Flores used the term “GOATED” while discussing his value in MLB The Show 26.

Over his career, the outfielder has built a reputation as one of baseball’s most consistent hitters. Yelich has played 13 seasons for the Brewers and Miami Marlins. He owns a .285 batting average with 1,741 hits, 233 home runs, 851 RBIs, and 1,033 runs scored. He has won one Gold Glove, one MVP, and three Silver Slugger awards.

The Brewers clearly embraced the moment as the game approaches its Early Access launch on March 13, followed by the full release on March 17. For Milwaukee, the post underscored Yelich’s continued influence both on the field and in the baseball gaming community.