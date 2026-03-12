The Minnesota Vikings signed a new quarterback, and he should fit right in with the franchise after his release by the Cardinals. Every Vikings fan can relate to Kyler Murray’s sports trauma, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“Kyler Murray speaking with the media now and talking about growing up a Vikings fan. Murray says something every Minnesota fan can relate to: “I cried real tears whenever Brett (Favre) threw that interception.”

Favre’s transgression came in the 2009 NFC Championship game, with the game against the Saints tied at 28-28. The Saints won in overtime. Murray was 12 years old at the time.

Now he could get a chance to become the first Vikings QB to win a Super Bowl.

What will things look like for Kyler Murray with the Vikings?

The Cardinals selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 87 games in seven years, putting up an uninspiring record of 38-48-1. His best season from a win-loss standpoint came in 2021, when he went 9-5.

The Vikings want him to push young quarterback JJ McCarthy. And they only have to pay him the veteran minimum of $1.3 million for the 2026 season. The Cardinals are on the hook for the remainder of his salary.

There is a thought that Murray could not only mentor McCarthy but steal the job from him outright, according to The Athletic.

“It’s impossible not to consider Murray’s impact on McCarthy,” Alec Lewis, Jayna Bardahl, and Dianna Russini co-wrote. “The team wanted the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft to become its franchise quarterback, but McCarthy’s first couple of seasons have been rocky. Despite his struggles on the field, we have seen hints of high-end traits.

“The Vikings, though, could not afford to proceed into 2026 without high-end insurance. They hope the presence of a new quarterback will catalyze McCarthy’s development.”

Given the competitiveness of the NFC, the Vikings knew they could go into the upcoming season with serious playoff aspirations and simply hope McCarthy could get them there.