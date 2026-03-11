The Utah Mammoth took one of the biggest pending free agents off the market on Wednesday, signing Nick Schmaltz to an eight-year deal worth $64 million. The former first-round pick was set to hit free agency amid a 24-goal season, but is sticking in Utah through the end of the 2034. Did the Mammoth overpay for the center? Or should Schmaltz have tested the market before re-upping in Salt Lake City?

The Mammoth signed JJ Peterka before the season, extended Logan Cooley earlier in the year, and have now re-upped with Schmaltz. They are keeping their core together as they make a playoff push in Year 2 in Utah. Schmaltz has 24 goals, a career high, and 59 points, tied for a career high, this season.

What grades do the Mammoth and Schmaltz get for this deal?

The Mammoth are making a big push

When they were the Arizona Coyotes, this team was the punchline of North American sports. They were playing in a college arena, not spending money on free agents, and just accumulating draft picks. But they have turned things around with great ownership support and fan interest in Salt Lake City, so keeping the core together makes sense.

When Logan Cooley is healthy, he can be the true superstar that Stanley Cup contenders need to compete. Schmaltz is the proven veteran, Clayton Keller is the captain, and they have a solid blue line to build on. Keeping Schmaltz as part of that core is wise not just from a continuity standpoint, but also from a talent standpoint.

If Schmaltz had hit free agency on July 1, he would have been one of the most sought-after players on the market. He had the most points of any pending free agent before the deal was signed. And, unlike Buffalo Sabres star Alex Tuch, Schmaltz is a center. The NHL trade deadline showed how valuable centers are in the NHL, and Utah won't have to find a replacement for their top-six guy.

The Mammoth are pushing for one of the final Wild Card spots in the Western Conference. The top Wild Card spot is far more valuable than the second, as the Central Division champion will likely be the Presidents' Trophy champion. Eliminating any uncertainty and putting everyone's concentration on the playoffs is a great thing for the Mammoth.

The Mammoth get an A- for this move. They kept him for a reasonable price, but the deal runs until he is a 38-year-old, which could get hairy later on. If this were a five or six-year deal, it may have been a perfect score.

Nick Schmaltz doesn't test the market

It is easy for fans to say, ‘Why didn't he test the market?' Sometimes, athletes just want to stay where their stuff is, especially for Schmaltz, who moved from Arizona to Utah along with the franchise. This one makes even more sense because of that, and the arrow is finally trending up for the club. But Schmaltz could have made some bank in free agency this year.

Reports have surfaced that Tuch, amid a resurgence for the Sabres, wants at least $10 million per season on his next deal. Back in November. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that Buffalo was unable to go that high. But there has been a general manager change since then, and a hometown kid leading a playoff charge could lead to a new contract.

But Tuch has set the bar on the moon, hoping the Sabres meet him up there. Schmaltz did not do that, as he signed a market-level deal for a top-six center. He could have waited until July 1, fielded offers from the teams looking for one more piece to get them over the hump, and then signed back with the Mammoth for more money.

Schmaltz gets a B+ for the deal. It is hard to criticize anyone too much for setting up generational wealth for his family. And it is hard to blame Schmaltz specifically if he did not want to move again after the Arizona debacle. He could have made even more money in free agency, but if he wins the Stanley Cup with the Mammoth, no one will remember that.