The Seattle Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Monday, picking up their second consecutive win. After a great start to the year, Seattle hit a 1-9-1 skid before picking up two regulation wins this week. The Kraken won both of those games without Brandon Montour, who has missed three games with a hand injury. Ryan Lindgren spoke about what life will be like without Montour for the next four weeks.

“Obviously, a tough loss. Monty is an incredible player. Great team guy, too.” Lindgren said, per NHL.com's Bob Condor, “We’ve got guys who step up. We've dealt with injuries throughout the year. We've had that mentality of the next guy up. That's the case again.”

Lindgren and Montour were playing together on the Kraken's middle pair, with the latter spending time on the powerplay. Jamie Oleksiak has slid next to Lindgren at even strength, while Ryker Evans is getting a chance on the second powerplay unit. Montour's injury came on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche when he fought Brent Burns.

FISTICUFFS! 🥊 Mason Marchment gets into with Josh Manson, and the two start throwing massive punches with gloves on, then all hell breaks loose. Montour ends up down on the ice with Burns, throwing punches, and he goes down the tunnel after. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/Pd5B09TSYZ — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) December 17, 2025

The Kraken are still well out of the Western Conference playoffs, even with their two wins. Things have been bad in Seattle this season, with Lane Lambert's controversial press conference taking national headlines. An injury to a key player like Montour is not going to help get this season back on track.

The Kraken already started selling off pieces months ahead of the trade deadline. They sent Mason Marchment to the Columbus Blue Jackets just months after acquiring him from the Dallas Stars. They did get a slightly better return package than what they sent to Columbus, but the optics are still not ideal.

The Kraken will head into the holiday break without Marchment and Montour, which is not a recipe for success. They face a Los Angeles Kings team in desperate need of a win on Tuesday before the break.