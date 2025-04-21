After a poor season, Seattle Kraken is changing at the top. First, the Kraken fired head coach Dan Bylsma after one season. Now, they are giving one of their top management personnel a promotion and bringing somebody from another team to fill his role.

On Monday, the Kraken is elevating general manager Ron Francis to become the new team president and assistant general manager Jason Botterill to general manager, per E.J. Hradek of NHL Tonight.

Francis has been the Kraken's general manager since their inaugural season in 2021. Botterill was the Sabres' general manager from 2017 to 2020.

The Kraken are coming off a season in which they finished 35-41 and 7th in the Pacific Division. A series of struggles broadly defined their season.

Key players (Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn, and Yanni Gourde) battled injuries. The Kraken ranked 25th in power play conversion with 18.1.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer finished with a save percentage of.875, but had issues with consistency this year. The Kraken remains a young franchise searching for an identity and sustaining a roster.

Despite these struggles, Kraken CEO Tod Leiwecke has no plans to rebuild the team from scratch. Instead, he is choosing to trust Francis to get the job.

Now, with Francis as the top dog and Botterill coming in as the new GM, what does that mean for the future of the Kraken?

Can new management turn things around?

The Kraken made these front-office moves to improve the team's performance, especially as an expansion franchise.

Both Francis and Botterill have extensive backgrounds as players and executives. Francis played 23 NHL seasons with the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Botterill played 8 seasons with the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers, and Buffalo Sabres.

Francis has a mixed record as general manager of the Kraken and Hurricanes. As GM of Carolina from 2014-2018, he made some strong draft picks and critical acquisitions.

However, he was criticized for being too lenient on developing players. With the Kraken, he is credited with building the team from the bottom up and getting to the 2023 playoffs.

Botterill has a solid record of success as the Penguins' general manager. He is highly regarded as the “key architect” behind the Penguins' Stanley Cup wins in 2009 and 2016.

Botterill received less than flattering reviews during his time with the Sabres despite drafting 18 players.

Their respective experiences with success and disappointment will surely make them an interesting combination.