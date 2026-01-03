The Seattle Seahawks are currently first in the NFC after 17 weeks. That's a sentence that even the most die-hard Seahawks fan never expected to say this season, but here we are. With Sam Darnold in tow, Seattle has burst onto the scene as a top contender in the conference.

Despite owning the top record, though, there's one major area that the Seahawks have struggled with this season. While Darnold has played pretty well this season for the most part, the quarterback has also been plagued with a nasty case of turnover-proneness. It hasn't severely held back Seattle this season, but it does put into question their capability to perform in the postseason.

Darnold, for his part, acknowledges that the turnovers are an issue. While he says that some turnovers are seemingly out of his control, the Seahawks quarterback says that he shouldn't be in a position to mess up anyway.

“Turnovers, they're unacceptable no matter how they come,” Darnold said during their press conference. “I mean, obviously tipped balls and things like that, you would like to say, ‘Oh man, that's out of my control. But did I need to be in that position for that guy to tip the ball?'…I think that all turnovers, all plays where we can look at ourselves and say, ‘Oh man, I could have done better on that play,' which is almost every play…This team can continue to get better. (That includes) me personally.”

Darnold has 14 interceptions on the season, the third-most in the league behind Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith. The Seahawks quarterback has also lost six fumbles this season, the second-most in the league behind Cam Ward. Despite those turnovers, Darnold still thrived this season. He's thrown for 3,850 yards and 25 touchdowns, completing 67.2% of his passes on the year.

Seattle's success this season can be equally attributed to their solid offense and their elite defense. The Seahawks defense has been one of the best units in football this season, allowing just 292.6 yards per game this season (6th in the league). They're hoping to win their first Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.