The Minnesota Twins made a roster move Friday to address their corner infield depth, acquiring first baseman Eric Wagaman from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league left-handed reliever Kade Bragg. To create space on the 40-man roster, Minnesota designated infielder Ryan Fitzgerald for assignment.

Wagaman, 28, joins the Twins after spending the 2025 season with the Marlins, where he played his first full major league season. Appearing in 140 games, Wagaman produced a .250/.296/.378 slash line across 514 plate appearances and 476 at-bats. He recorded 119 hits, including 28 doubles and three triples, hit nine home runs, and drove in 53 runs. Wagaman scored 56 runs, piled up 180 total bases, swiped four bases in five tries, and ended the year with a .674 OPS and an 85 wRC+. He also grounded into 11 double plays.

Defensively, Wagaman primarily played first base, starting 94 games at the position, while also seeing limited action in left field, right field, third base, and at designated hitter. He batted .328 in September, doing so over a 61 at-bat sample. Over the final two months of the season beginning August 1, he posted a .291/.341/.472 line with 13 extra-base hits in 138 plate appearances. Against left-handed pitching, Wagaman owns a career .267/.302/.429 slash line in 202 plate appearances, compared to lower production versus right-handers.

Wagaman’s major league path includes time with three organizations in three seasons. The New York Yankees drafted him in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, and he spent several years in their minor league system before the Los Angeles Angels selected him in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft. He made his MLB debut with the Angels in September 2024, appearing in 18 games, primarily at third base. After the Angels designated him for assignment, he elected free agency, signed with Miami, and became the Marlins’ primary first baseman. Miami designated him for assignment again in late December while adjusting its roster.

Minnesota added Wagaman to a corner rotation that already includes veteran Josh Bell, who signed a one-year, $7 million contract and is likely to play regularly. The Twins also have several left-handed hitters who can factor into corner infield or designated hitter roles.

In return, the Marlins received Bragg, 24, a 17th-round selection by the Twins in the 2023 Draft. Bragg missed most of 2024 due to injury but returned healthy in 2025, pitching in relief across three levels—Low-A Fort Myers, High-A Cedar Rapids, and Double-A Wichita. He pitched through 67 1/3 innings, striking out 82 batters and giving up six home runs, finishing with a 2.94 ERA and a 3.73 FIP.

To finalize the move, the Twins designated Ryan Fitzgerald, 31, for assignment. Fitzgerald made his MLB debut in this past season and appeared in 24 major league games, while also producing a .837 OPS and 119 wRC+ in 59 Triple-A games. Minnesota has a limited window to trade him or place him on waivers.