The Seattle Kraken have some decisions to make as NHL free agency approaches. After the Stanley Cup concludes, they will have to decide on one of their best newer players. There are realistically three great destinations for Kaapo Kakko to choose from as he approaches restricted free agency this offseason.

When the New York Rangers traded Kakko to the Kraken, it marked a considerable shift in the landscape. After all, this was a guy whom the Rangers drafted second overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Kakko had the potential to be a major star and has shown glimpses of it throughout his career with the Rangers. Ultimately, many viewed it as a mutually beneficial trade for both the Kraken and Rangers.

Currently, Kakko is a restricted free agent, which means the Kraken retain the rights to him in this offseason. That means they get the first opportunity to sign him, and must issue a qualifying offer by late June. From there, other teams can match, which then gives the original team seven days. Kakko still has options, and here are the three best places for him to land.

Kaapo Kakko stays with the Kraken

Kakko went off for the Kraken, tallying 30 points in 49 games since the trade. Overall, he had 14 goals and 30 assists over 79 combined games. No, he is not an elite scorer. But Kakko can still make a difference, especially when playing with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwarz. If Kakko had delivered his point output with the Kraken, he still would have finished with 49 points. Significantly, it still would be his highest output he has ever put out in his career.

If Kakko re-signs with the Kraken, it would likely be on an offer sheet worth $3-4 million. Indeed, the Kraken have the cap space to offer him a short-term deal. It would also give Kakko a chance to play a full season with the Kraken while being on the first line with Beniers and Schwarz.

The Kraken will get the first crack at Kakko, and there is a good possibility that he stays with them. Additionally, it offers him continuity with teammates he played with last season, and away from a market that will heavily scrutinize him. Seattle affords him the best potential to grow and earn an even newer contract for next season.

Kaapo Kakko chooses New Jersey

The New Jersey Devils will make changes this offseason to try to improve their standing. While they made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, injuries derailed all their hopes and dreams. This means someone like Kakko could be a possibility.

The Devils would love the chance to add to their wing depth to play with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Also, they could put him on the same line as Jesper Bratt. That could also give Kakko an even stronger chance to improve. Plus, there is also the opportunity to play against the New York Rangers four times a season. What better way to stick it to your old team than by playing on a rival team with two of the best players in the world?

The Devils could offer Kakkp a $3.8 million contract for a potential two-year deal. If this comes to fruition, it would give Kakko an even bigger incentive to earn a contract. The potential of playing with Hughes, Hischier, and Bratt could unleash Kakko's true potential and allow him to grow into the player he was meant to be. Also, it will give him some extra chances to face the Rangers.

Boston makes a play

If Kakko does not re-sign with the Kraken or sign with the Devils, the Boston Bruins are a possibility. Yes, the Bruins took a significant step backward this season, finishing last in the Atlantic Division and missing the playoffs. However, the Bruins are also not interested in rebuilding and may be looking for a winger to provide the depth they need.

David Pastrnak is the only major threat in the lineup, but adding Kakko gives them a solid right winger with all the potential in the world. Additionally, Kakko could play on the same line as Elias Lindholm, providing the Bruins with a strong second line.

The Bruins could give Kakko an offer sheet to come to Boston. Similar to New Jersey, playing in Boston would allow Kakko to play more games against the Rangers. It would also offer Kakko a fresh start and a new opportunity to earn an even more lucrative contract down the line while playing with a legacy team that still has one of the best players in the world.