The Seattle Kraken have found a new head coach after just one season with Dan Bylsma, as the young NHL franchise has hired Lane Lambert to handle the job behind the bench, the team announced on Thursday night.

“UP NEXT: THE LANE EVENT 🤩We’re excited to welcome Lane Lambert to the #SeaKraken as our organization’s new Head Coach,” the Kraken shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Lambert hire comes on the heels of the Kraken parting ways with Bylsma, who steered Seattle to just a 35-41-6 record for 76 points.

Article Continues Below
Related Seattle Kraken News
3-Best-Destinations-for-Kaapo-Kakko
3 best destinations for Kraken’s Kaapo Kakko in 2025 restricted free agencyRB Hayek ·
Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) reacts to scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena.
Kraken rumors: The frontrunner to be Seattle’s next head coachBenjamin Adducchio ·
Nikolaj Ehlers in the center with logos for the Canadiens, Hurricanes and Kraken around him, Free Agents, NHL Free agenecy, Jets
3 best Nikolaj Ehlers destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyBryan Logan ·
Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet gestures during a game against the Winnipeg Jets in the third period at Canada Life Centre.
NHL rumors: Flyers, Bruins, Kraken linked to former Canucks coachBenjamin Adducchio ·
Jared McCann with Kraken. Chris Drury as Rangers GM
Rangers trade proposal lands Kraken’s Jared McCann after playoff missChristopher Hennessy ·
Jul 7, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Shane Wright shakes hands with Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis after being selected as the number four overall pick to the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Kraken move inaugural GM to President role, hire former Sabres bossZachary Draves ·

Lambert has head coaching experience before his Seattle hire, having coached the New York Islanders for two seasons from 2022 to 2024..

More to come.