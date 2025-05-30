May 29, 2025 at 8:39 PM ET

The Seattle Kraken have found a new head coach after just one season with Dan Bylsma, as the young NHL franchise has hired Lane Lambert to handle the job behind the bench, the team announced on Thursday night.

“UP NEXT: THE LANE EVENT 🤩We’re excited to welcome Lane Lambert to the #SeaKraken as our organization’s new Head Coach,” the Kraken shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Lambert hire comes on the heels of the Kraken parting ways with Bylsma, who steered Seattle to just a 35-41-6 record for 76 points.

Lambert has head coaching experience before his Seattle hire, having coached the New York Islanders for two seasons from 2022 to 2024..

