The 2025 Stanley Cup Final has concluded, which means the NHL offseason is underway. The first major event in the offseason is just around the corner, as well. Hockey fans only need to wait one week for the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, California. With this in mind, it's time for ClutchPoints to present its second-to-last 2025 NHL Mock Draft of the season.

Previous NHL Mock Drafts: NHL Mock Draft 1.0, NHL Mock Draft 2.0, NHL Mock Draft 3.0, NHL Mock Draft 4.0, NHL Mock Draft 5.0, NHL Mock Draft 6.0

1. New York Islanders – James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

The Islanders won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, earning the right to the first overall pick. New York has a few different options they can choose from at the top of this class. ClutchPoints has remained steadfast in mocking James Hagens here at No. 1 since the Islanders won the lottery. This continues here, as the hometown connection plus a need down the middle equals a pick that makes too much sense for all involved.

2. San Jose Sharks – Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

The San Jose Sharks come out of this NHL Mock Draft looking pretty. San Jose's biggest need entering the draft is on defense. Here, they select the best defenseman in the class. Matthew Schaefer is still a contender to go first overall. ClutchPoints acknowledges that his slipping past the Islanders is going against the grain. In any event, if he makes it to No. 2, the Sharks front office will quickly submit their pick for Schaefer here.

3. Chicago Blackhawks – Michael Misa, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Schaefer and Hagens going with the first two picks also makes things easy for the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago is looking to build around Connor Bedard moving forward. A winger would be nice, as Bedard and Frank Nazar are the projected top-six centers of the future. However, Michael Misa is too good a talent to pass up here. He may be the most skilled player in this class. And he has the potential to be an elite first-line center. Moving one of Bedard, Nazar, or Misa to the wing is a good problem for new head coach Jeff Blashill to have down the line.

4. Utah Mammoth – Brady Martin, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Here we go. This is the first curveball of the 2025 NHL Mock Draft, and it's a doozy. The Utah Mammoth are looking to make a statement early in their existence. While a lot of this will happen in NHL Free Agency, the NHL Draft provides a platform for this, as well. With this in mind, they take Brady Martin.

This pick is not unfounded, either. Martin was connected to the Mammoth at No. 4 by Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. The Greyhounds star is seen as a middle-six center in the NHL by the majority of the hockey world. However, general manager Bill Armstrong is never afraid of going after his guy. As a result, Martin is the pick at No. 4.

5. Nashville Predators – Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The Nashville Predators have a clear need at this time. They need to add a center. To be fair, they did recently add a player who can play down the middle. The Predators traded for veteran Erik Haula in a deal with the New Jersey Devils. However, Haula is not a regular center, despite his rather impressive faceoff numbers. Nor is he a long-term option.

Caleb Desnoyers is a skillful and creative center who projects as a high-end playmaker. He is coming off an MVP season in the QMJHL, as well as a QMJHL championship. The Wildcats star has the tools to be a No. 1 center who can play in any situation. The Predators can start building their future with him as the centerpiece.

6. Philadelphia Flyers – Jake O'Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers also need a center and have a few intriguing options on the table. Philadelphia decides to take Jake O'Brien, a fast-rising player in the 2025 NHL Draft class. He plays with an edge that fits right in with the Flyers' historical identity. He should be a favorite of new head coach Rick Tocchet in short order. O'Brien will need to add some pace to his game, as well as strength. But he has the makings of a good top-six center with offensive potential.

7. Boston Bruins – Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Here is another curveball at the top of the draft. The Boston Bruins are another team in need of a center. However, recent buzz has started to link them to some of the defenseman that could go in the 7-15 range. Radim Mrtka is a fantastic fit for the Bruins stylistically and physically. He is 6'5″ with incredible skating and puck handling skill. Boston will want to see him use his imposing size to rough up the opposition more often. They are the perfect organization to bring this out of him. If they are successful, they may have a top-pairing defenseman on their hands.

8. Seattle Kraken – Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

The Seattle Kraken ignore the group of forwards in front of them and instead go off the board for a defenseman. Kashawn Aitcheson is an imposing defender who plays with relentless physicality and strength. He is a heart-and-soul player who can hold his own at both ends of the ice. He won't be a power play quarterback, but he has the makings of a top-four defenseman at the NHL level. The Kraken have not picked a defenseman with their premium picks, so doing so here makes sense.

9. Buffalo Sabres – Anton Frondell, C, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Buffalo Sabres are a team with some very intriguing prospects knocking on the door of the NHL. The only glaring weakness in their prospect pipeline is goaltending. And even then, they could have a solid No. 1 in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Anton Frondell is player who will be in consideration for the top-five. Some believe he projects best on the wing in the NHL. No matter where he plays, he has the makings of a high-end offensive producer in the top-six. The Sabres could use a player like this, especially if JJ Peterka leaves this summer.

10. Anaheim Ducks – Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

Porter Martone is a major wild card at the top of the 2025 NHL Draft. He is the best pure winger in this class. And he plays a game that a lot of NHL general managers love. Still, his stock has dropped over the last few months. The Anaheim Ducks take advantage and prevent him from falling out of the top-10. Martone joins an impressive core alongside Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, and Cutter Gauthier. He is a long-term option who could replace Troy Terry in the top-six at some point in the future.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins – Roger McQueen, C, Brandon Wheat Kings (OHL)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are closing in on a new era of their franchise. And the first major domino of this change is expected to fall after 2025-26. The Penguins are not expected to extend Evgeni Malkin following this upcoming season. As a result, they need to find a replacement for his services. Roger McQueen was once a candidate to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft. A back injury has caused his stock to slip a bit. But if the Penguins are fine with his medicals, picking McQueen here is a good move for a franchise in transition.

12. New York Rangers – Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

The New York Rangers traded Ryan Lindgren to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. Moreover, the future of K'Andre Miller is in doubt. ClutchPoints has remained rather steadfast in mocking Jackson Smith to the New York Rangers for these reasons. New York is lacking depth on the left side of the defense. Smith gives them a high-potential option who could be an important part of their future success.

13. Detroit Red Wings – Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Detroit Red Wings are one of a few teams who could look to trade their pick in the middle of the first round. However, there are no trades in this mock. As a result, Detroit sticks and picks from a familiar source. Victor Eklund is a near-perfect fit for Detroit. He brings the competitiveness they covet alongside the skill they need. Eklund is also Swedish, and no team in the NHL loves Sweden more than the Red Wings. All in all, this is as close to a match made in heaven as you will find in the 2025 NHL Draft.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets – Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets could go in a few different directions with this pick. For instance, they could use a defenseman after trading David Jiricek during the 2024-25 season. However, none of the defenseman available here have the value that Justin Carbonneau could provide. The Armada star is one of the best pure goal scorers in this class. He plays a power forward's game and could be a wrecking ball at the NHL level. Columbus adds another young potential winger to support their high-potential centers in the NHL.

15. Vancouver Canucks – Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

The Vancouver Canucks are another team who could trade their pick. In this 2025 NHL Mock Draft, though, they add a center prospect they certainly need. Cole Reschny is a multi-faceted center. He isn't the greatest skater, but he still moves well. He lacks the size most teams covet in their centers. But he has a nose for the net and can kill penalties. Some believe he will play better on the wing, but Reschny has the potential to stick as a top-six center at the next level.

16. Montreal Canadiens (via CGY) – Lynden Lakovic, LW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

The Montreal Canadiens are up with the first of two consecutive picks. Montreal decides to address its need for wing depth with this first selection. Lynden Lakovic put on a show during the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge back in late November. However, an injury cost him a decent amount of game time following the Challenge. He did return to the ice, and scouts remain excited by what he brings to the table. Lakovic could find himself going a bit higher than this.

17. Montreal Canadiens – Cullen Potter, C, Arizona State (NCAA)

The Canadiens also have a need down the middle at center. Montreal has Nick Suzuki, who has emerged as a true star in the NHL. However, their organizational depth is lacking behind him. Kirby Dach bouncing back from his injuries could certainly help. But the Canadiens need to draft someone, and Cullen Potter makes sense. The Arizona State star is one of the fastest players in this class. And he leverages his speed to beat defenders and generate scoring chances for his teammates. Potter could do well as a middle-six anchor at the NHL level.

18. Calgary Flames (via NJ) – Braeden Cootes, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

The Calgary Flames traded Jacob Markstrom last summer, receiving this pick in return. Calgary needs someone who can drive play and generate offense for his linemates. Braeden Cootes is a fine fit in this regard. He flashes fine playmaking and offensive chance creation ability in his game. He also plays larger than his size would indicate. Cootes is no shrinking violet on the ice. The Flames could get a gem if his development goes well.

19. St. Louis Blues – Benjamin Kindel, C, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Article Continues Below

The St. Louis Blues are also in need of a bit of playdriving. And Benjamin Kindel fills that need in an intriguing way. His offensive ability is clear to see. The Hitmen star could serve as a power play quarterback in the NHL despite being a center. However, there are some concerns. Mainly, his skating ability and lack of an edge on the ice. The Blues can work with this, though, especially if Kindel makes the NHL as a middle-six power play specialist.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (via MIN) – Cameron Reid, LD, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

The Blue Jackets traded Jiricek to the Minnesota Wild, as mentioned. Columbus needs depth on the left side of the defense. They could get it with the selection of Cameron Reid. Many believe the Kitchener Rangers star could go higher in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, he is undersized, which can cause his stock to drop. Still, Reid is a very impressive offensive defenseman who could play top four minutes at the next level.

21. Ottawa Senators – Carter Bear, LW, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Carter Bear is one of the more skilled forwards in this class. He was one of the best players in the WHL for one of it's best teams. However, Bear suffered an Achilles injury that kept him out of action. This could drop his stock, but teams don't seem too put off about his prognosis. We'll see how this shakes out on draft night. The Senators are a team who can take a chance on his Achilles not being an issue moving forward, so they take him off the board here.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (via COL) – Logan Hensler, RD, USNTDP

The Philadelphia Flyers are back up in this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. With this selection, they address their need on defense. Philadelphia could use some depth on the back end, especially on the right side. There are some comparisons to a recent Flyers pick — Oliver Bonk — out there in hockey circles. Hensler is much more of a project at this point. In any event, there is top-four potential for the American, especially if he can develop a steady two-way game.

23. Nashville Predators (via TB) – Blake Fiddler, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

The Nashville Predators are up again and also have a need on the blueline. Roman Josi recently picked up a scary injury, which has created some questions about his playing future. The Predators have stated that their captain will be good to go by 2025-26. However, they definitely need an insurance plan. Blake Fiddler won't be a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. But he is a good defender who can skate well for his size. His offense is alright, but nothing special. He could become a good shutdown defender for Nashville in the future.

24. Los Angeles Kings – Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

The Los Angeles Kings continue the run on defensemen here. Los Angeles is likely to see Vladislav Gavrikov hit NHL Free Agency on July 1. Moreover, Jordan Spence and Brandt Clarke are no longer prospects. This has created a need for a defenseman in their system. Sascha Boumedienne has the foot speed and skating ability to be successful in the NHL. He doesn't excel at any one thing, but the tools are there for a successful career at the next level.

25. Chicago Blackhawks (via TB) – Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks are up again and they elect to take the winger they need. Malcolm Spence certainly could go higher than this once the 2025 NHL Draft comes around. He is another heart-and-soul player who plays with impressive physicality. His offensive game is something that will be questioned as he develops. In any event, his defensive ability will help him become a shutdown middle-six winger at the very least.

26. Nashville Predators (via SJ/VGK) – Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Nashville Predators could trade Juuse Saros at some point this summer. If this does not happen, they could still use a goalie of the future. Joshua Ravensbergen is the best goaltender in this class. He has good anticipation and vision in the crease and fills his net well. There are concerns about his aggressiveness when attacking shooting lanes. However, the toolkit makes him a potential NHL starting netminder. Ravensbergen can develop while Saros holds down the fort, assuming he remains in Nashville this summer.

27. Washington Capitals – Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moscow (KHL)

The Washington Capitals do not have a goaltender of the future. They could be a team to watch to select a goalie late in the first round. However, their NHL net is figured out, with Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren under contract. As a result, they turn to the blueline. Kurban Limatov has the potential to play top-four minutes as a two-way star. Washington finds a defender with an NHL projection to give them some options moving forward.

28. Winnipeg Jets – Henry Brzustewicz, RD, London Knights (OHL)

Speaking of defensemen, the Winnipeg Jets need depth there, as well. They have no defensemen who figure to play an extended role at the next level in their pipeline. They need more than depth, and that's where Henry Brzustewicz comes in. The Knights star has risen in the 2025 NHL Draft over the last few months. He is a creative and skilled presence in the offensive zone, especially as a passer. In the defensive zone, he's reliable, though nothing special. There could be a power play quarterback here if Winnipeg develops him well.

29. Carolina Hurricanes – Jack Nesbitt, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

The Carolina Hurricanes need depth down the middle in their pipeline. Jack Nesbitt is a big center who is skilled and creative in the offensive zone. The offensive toolkit is very intriguing, and this could carry him up the first-round board at the 2025 NHL Draft. However, his skating could knock him down draft boards, as he may struggle beating NHL defenders if it comes down to speed. Still, the offense is enough to keep him in the first round.

30. San Jose Sharks (via DAL) – Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

The San Jose Sharks acquired this pick from the Dallas Stars, and they take an intriguing wing prospect with the selection. San Jose has young centers in Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith on the roster. Moreover, they have promising defensemen with the pick of Schaefer in this NHL Mock Draft and last year's first-rounder, Sam Dickinson. Cameron Schmidt gives them a skill, play driving winger who could turn into a late-first-round gem in the right situation.

31. Philadelphia Flyers (via EDM) – William Horcoff, C, Michigan (NCAA)

The Flyers traded Morgan Frost to the Calgary Flames during the 2024-25 season. With this in mind, they can stand to double up at the center position. William Horcoff has received first-round buzz coming out of the 2025 NHL Draft Combine. The Michigan product brings size and defensive ability to the position. Some like him best as a winger, but he has the ability to play down the middle. Horcoff — son of former player and current Detroit Red Wings assistant GM Shawn Horcoff — can become a shutdown middle-six forward at the NHL level.

32. Calgary Flames (via FLA) – William Moore, C, USNTDP

We have reached the end of this 2025 NHL Mock Draft. With this selection, the Flames take a flyer on another American center. William Moore was once a mid-first-round pick earlier in this process. His stock has slipped, but he could sneak into the first round. He has impressive speed and offensive vision that could help him reach the NHL. Some see a bottom-six forward, but there is a chance he develops as a middle-six center. The Flames bank on the latter outcome by using the last pick of the first round on Moore.