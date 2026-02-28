The Cincinnati Reds are expecting to have a big season, and Elly De La Cruz will lead the way. De La Cruz battled an injury concern toward the end of the 2025 season, but he's feeling “great” so far during spring training.

“Great,” De La Cruz responded when asked how he is feeling this spring, via MLB Network. “I put in a lot of work in the offseason. I feel 100 percent right now.”

De La Cruz played through his injury last year. He's a player who wants to be on the field all of the time — even while dealing with an injury concern.

Article Continues Below

“It means a lot (to be on the field) because I want to make sure we win everyday,” De La Cruz added. “I know that we can win if I'm out there, so I want to be out there every single day.”

At just 24 years old, De La Cruz is already a two-time All-Star. The Reds' strength is their pitching, but De La Cruz could help the offense make more of an impact as well. The Reds also signed Eugenio Suarez during the offseason, which projects to be a strong move for the ball club.

In 2026, the National League Central is going to be competitive. It seems as if the Chicago Cubs are the favorite, but counting the Milwaukee Brewers out is always a risky thing to do. As for the Reds, they could shock both ball clubs with a big season. At the very least, Cincinnati should be able to compete for an NL Wild Card spot once again.