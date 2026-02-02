The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 6-5 in a shootout in the Stadium Series on Sunday. Boston took a 5-1 lead in the second period, and the game seemed over. But a goalie fight between Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jeremy Swayman swung the momentum, and Tampa took advantage. The Lightning put together the first four-goal comeback in franchise history and outdoor game history.

THE LARGEST COMEBACK IN OUTDOOR NHL HISTORY ⚡️ The Lightning win this year's Stadium Series! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IK9YfhLKan — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2026

Jake Guentzel ended the game in a shootout, beating Swayman in the third round. It was the only goal scored in the shootout. Nikita Kucherov continued his MVP-caliber season with a goal and three assists, but could not score on an overtime breakaway or in the shootout. Tampa won regardless, in large part due to Kucherov's incredible performance.

Morgan Geekie led the way for the Bruins with two more points, continuing his incredible season. But David Pastrnak took center stage late when it seemed like he won the game in overtime. Turns out, the referee's whistle could not be heard over the crowd noise, as they were attempting to call a penalty on Pastrnak. From hero to in the box, it was a tough sequence for the Czech star.

The Lightning have now won 17 of their last 19 games, extending their lead in the Atlantic Division. Jon Cooper could be in line for his first Jack Adams Award as the Coach of the Year. He certainly won Costume of the Year on Sunday with his Miami Vice get-up. He treated his staff to cigars on the way out the door.

Jon Cooper and his staff walking off the field smoking cigars.#gobolts #stadiumseries pic.twitter.com/7WTuLXyq7i — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) February 2, 2026

The Lightning made plenty of history on Sunday evening in Tampa Bay. But there is concern for Anthony Cirelli, who left the game after taking a big hit in the first period. The center is slated to join Team Canada at the Olympics next week, but did not return to the game with an undisclosed injury.