The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins are facing off in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series. The Lightning scored first on Sunday, but the Bruins took control after that. These teams have been at each other's throats, as well. And that spilled over when goalies Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jeremy Swayman threw down at center ice.

Swayman made a save in the second period, and the ref blew their whistle. Right as the whistle went, the Boston netminder went after a Tampa Bay skater. This sparked a scrum by the net, but Swayman had his attention elsewhere. Vasilevskiy challenged him to a fight, and Swayman obliged.

Fighting in the game of hockey has existed since its inception in the 1870s. However, goaltender fights are exceptionally rare. This especially rings true in this day and age, when fighting is less common than it was during the 1980s and 1990s.

This being said, when games get intense, all bets are off. So far, the Lightning and Bruins have played an extremely intense game. There have been multiple post-whistle scrums. And both teams have thrown some massive punches in these scrums.

Boston had control of the game up to this point. However, it seems as if the fight between Vasilevskiy and Swayman woke the Lightning up. They went on to score another two goals before the end of the second period. The Bruins still have a lead, but it's been cut from 5-1 earlier in the second to 5-4 entering the third.

This Stadium Series contest has been very entertaining to this point. At this time, it looks like this will be quite the thrilling finish. Hockey fans everywhere should tune into this contest if they can.