The Tampa Bay Lightning's chances in the 2025-26 season directly correlate with the injury status of starting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Lightning are a scary group when the “Big Cat” is the last line of defense. However, his absence from training camp has been a frightening thought for Tampa Bay fans. Jon Cooper confirmed that Vasilevskiy skated earlier Monday morning, via Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

“It was a promising day for him,” Cooper said. “You will very likely see him tomorrow.”

Any injury to Vasilevskiy at this point in his career is concerning. The 31-year-old netminder has logged a considerable number of hard miles on his body, having been the starter for several lengthy Stanley Cup Playoff runs. He isn't known to give up the net easily, which has given him many appearances in a league where backup goaltenders are becoming more prominent.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's injury concerns

It isn't the first time we've seen his body break down, as his 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons also started with injuries. Vasilevskiy returned last season and barely exited the net again, still managing to appear in 63 of the 82 games. It's only a matter of time before that kind of workload takes a toll on the body.

The 2024-25 season was one of his best in years, giving the Lightning hope that a return to contention was on the horizon in a weakened Atlantic Division. Vasilevskiy would've been the likely Vezina Trophy winner last season if it weren't for the MVP year of Connor Hellebuyck.

Tampa Bay and Jon Cooper are hopeful that Vasilevskiy can remain healthy for the entire season and put forth a classic Vasilevskiy-style playoff performance. While he has been his old self over the past few regular seasons, he seems to lose steam in the playoffs. Three consecutive first-round exits should be more than enough motivation for the proud goaltender.