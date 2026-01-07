The UFC's return to Houston on February 21 at Toyota Center continues to take shape with exciting matchups, and the latest addition to the card presents a compelling featherweight showdown between surging contender Melquizael Costa and veteran Dan Ige.

This clash represents a pivotal moment for Costa, who has emerged as one of 2025's most impressive fighters after starting the year with a disappointing 2-2 record.

Costa's trajectory through 2025 showcases remarkable resilience and growth. After dropping his opening two fights, the Brazilian striker found his rhythm and reeled off four consecutive victories. His performances against Andre Fili, Christian Rodriguez, and Julian Erosa demonstrated technical proficiency and fight IQ, but his standout moment came via a devastating 74-second head kick knockout against Morgan Charriere at UFC Vegas 112.

Now at 29 years old and with nine consecutive fights within a single calendar year, Costa is hungry for the next rung on the featherweight ladder.

Enter Dan Ige, the Hawaiian veteran who currently holds the No. 14 ranking in the division. While Ige represents a step up in competition, he's simultaneously vulnerable. The 34-year-old finished 2025 at 1-1, suffering a split decision loss to former Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull in July before rebounding with a knockout victory over Sean Woodson in April. Ige's recent track record has been inconsistent, dropping three of his last four bouts and struggling against elite competition. This matchup offers Costa the opportunity to crack the rankings with a signature win while providing Ige a chance to halt his descent.

From a stylistic perspective, this featherweight encounter has intriguing dimensions. Costa's technical striking and diverse skillset contrast with Ige's notorious durability and counter-striking ability. Ige has earned respect for his chin—he's never been finished in professional competition—but Costa's momentum and aggression present genuine problems. A Costa victory would announce his arrival as a legitimate divisional threat and thrust him into ranking discussions. For Ige, losing to an unranked opponent would raise serious questions about his future in the promotion.

Confirmed UFC Houston Fights on February 21:

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez (Middleweight – Main Event)

Michel Pereira vs. Zachary Reese (Middleweight)

Geoff Neal vs. Kevin Holland (Welterweight)

Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac (Heavyweight)

Alibi Idiris vs. Ode Osbourne (Flyweight)

Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule (Flyweight)

Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jacobe Smith (Welterweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards (Women's Bantamweight)

Juliana Miller vs. Carli Judice (Women's Flyweight)

Austin Vanderford vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (Welterweight)

Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt (Featherweight)

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa (Featherweight)

UFC Houston's depth continues to improve, with this matchup complementing the headline Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez middleweight clash and several other notable undercard bouts. Fans should circle this featherweight affair as a must-watch early-card encounter. The stage is set for Costa to announce his breakthrough moment.